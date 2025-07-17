Increased Bed Bug Bites Reported in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, Virginia
Bed Bug infestations reported on the rise in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, Virginia.
Universal Pest & Termite, a trusted local pest control provider, today issued a warning regarding an uptick in bed bug infestations being reported by residents and lodging facilities in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, Virginia. While these pests are infamous for disturbing sleep and causing discomfort, they may also pose broader health risks that require immediate attention.
🔍 What We’re Seeing
Multiple reports of bed bug sightings in private homes, hotels, and rental properties across Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.
Infestations often go unnoticed until bites appear—commonly small, itchy, reddish lesions that may take several days to surface.
🏥 Health Concerns
Skin reactions & allergies
Bites cause itching, redness, and swelling; in rare cases, anaphylaxis may occur.
Secondary bacterial infections (e.g. impetigo, lymphangitis) can arise due to scratching.
Sleep & mental well-being
Persistent infestations can cause anxiety, insomnia, and even systemic symptoms such as fatigue and mood disturbances.
Potential pathogen transmission
Emerging laboratory studies indicate bed bugs may carry drug-resistant bacteria like MRSA and could potentially transmit them through biting, although real-world transmission is still under investigation.
🔄 Common Misconceptions
Bed bugs are not indicators of poor hygiene and can be found in luxury hotels and clean residences alike.
These pests hitch rides on luggage, furniture, and clothing, easily spreading between locations.
✅ What Residents Should Do
Inspect bedding, seams, and furniture regularly for signs of bed bugs, including dark spots, shed skins, or live insects.
Treat bites promptly with antihistamines, mild corticosteroids, and keep the area clean to prevent infection.
Contact a professional: DIY treatments are often insufficient—heat treatments, chemical applications, and thorough follow-up are necessary to eliminate all life stages.
Prevent re-infestation: On returning from travel, wash and heat-dry all clothing; vacuum luggage and keep it off the floor.
🛡️ Universal Pest & Termite’s Response
Educating clients on prevention and mitigation strategies.
About Universal Pest & Termite
A locally owned and operated pest control company, Universal Pest & Termite specializes in comprehensive management of bed bugs, termites, rodents, and other pest control near me. With certified technicians and customized pest plans, we are dedicated to safeguarding the health and comfort of Virginia households.
