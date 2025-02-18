Coltala Holdings Announces Formation of Coltala Aerospace with the Acquisition of Aeroparts Group

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coltala Holdings announces the creation of Coltala Aerospace, a transformative platform dedicated to advancing America’s aerospace and defense industries. With the acquisition of Aeroparts Group (APG), which achieved record-breaking growth last year of over 60%, Coltala demonstrates its commitment to backing businesses that comprise the backbone of America, ensuring safe air travel and strengthening national defense.

Through its acquisition of APG, Coltala Aerospace is comprised of three industry-leading businesses: Evans Composites, APM and ACD Consulting. These companies serve both commercial and military aerospace sectors, providing precision machining, Part 145 MRO repair station services and engineering expertise that align with Coltala’s mission to strengthen critical infrastructure through our essential service companies.

A Unique Partnership with Extraordinary Leaders

Coltala Aerospace is led by APG’s Dale Gabel, CEO, and Ricky Armstrong, Founder and COO, whose leadership has driven exceptional growth. Coltala worked closely with the APG management team for four months prior to completing the acquisition, fostering alignment and a strong working relationship. This hands-on approach positioned APG for sustainable growth and a seamless transition to continue to serve some of the most important commercial airlines and military platforms in the world.

"In an era where national security and supply chain reliability are more critical than ever, Coltala Aerospace is well positioned to meet these challenges and turn them into opportunity," said Edward Crawford, Navy and Afghan Veteran, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Coltala Holdings. "We are building a platform with great leaders like Dale and Ricky that support the aerospace and defense industries while creating opportunities for veterans and strengthening America’s position in the global market."

Ralph Manning, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Coltala Holdings, noted, “We partnered with APG because of Dale and Ricky’s exceptional leadership and their team’s dedication to operational excellence and innovation. Their relentless focus drove impressive year over year growth of over 60% last year. Coltala’s enterprise system will unlock even greater potential.”

Strategic Vision for Aerospace Growth in DFW

Coltala recognizes the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a vital hub for aerospace and defense. By investing in Coltala Aerospace, we are fostering innovation and growth in the region, reinforcing DFW’s legacy as a cornerstone of the American aerospace and defense industry.

Modeled after successful platforms like Heico in Florida, APG unites industry-leading companies under a shared vision to advance aerospace and defense. With decades of experience and strong relationships with defense contractors, commercial aerospace leaders, and military stakeholders, Coltala and APG are well-positioned to make a lasting impact.

Dale Gabel, CEO of Coltala Aerospace, shared, “Coltala’s partnership brings fresh energy and resources to our team. Their values align perfectly with ours, and together, we will deliver exceptional results to our commercial and defense customers.”

Ricky Armstrong, Founder and COO of Coltala Aerospace, added, “This partnership represents a new chapter for APG. Coltala’s collaborative approach has already proven its value, and we’re excited to contribute to an industry vital to America’s future.”

Coltala partnered with Thornburg Bow River Advisors, including Managing Director and Head of Private Credit Aaron Arnett and Vice President, Daniel Parks, who bring incredible resources and flexible capital solutions. “Dale, Ricky and the APG team have laid the groundwork for an extraordinary platform, providing meaningful contributions to the aerospace and defense industries. We are excited to support their next phase of growth alongside Coltala,” Aaron added.

Coltala also partnered with Dustin Gibson and Hayden Greenbauer of Sunflower Bank who provided exceptional support in financing this transaction.

This acquisition marks another milestone in Coltala’s journey to create enduring businesses that transform industries. With Coltala Aerospace, we are not only supporting America’s aerospace and defense sectors but also leading the way in building a future where innovation and purpose drive national success.

About Coltala Holdings

Coltala Holdings is a Purpose-Driven holding company that partners with exceptional leaders to build enduring businesses. With a focus on mission and margin, Coltala specializes in building businesses that deliver operational excellence and transformational impact. Its deep connections across aerospace, defense, and military sectors strengthen America’s critical infrastructure through bold partnerships and innovative solutions.

About Thornburg Bow River Advisors

Thornburg Investment Management is a global investment firm, founded in 1982 and based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager, founded in 2003 and based in Denver, Colorado. Through their strategic partnership, Thornburg Bow River Advisors, LLC, the Private Credit team provides flexible capital solutions to businesses in the lower and middle market. By combining Bow River’s and Thornburg’s established network with the Private Credit team’s extensive investment experience, we are well-positioned to support businesses and fund growth, recapitalizations and strategic acquisitions. We proactively seek long-term business partnerships that endure throughout economic cycles.

Coltala Aerospace Interest

If you’re ready to take your aerospace business to the next level with a team that values innovation, operational excellence, and transformative growth, Coltala Aerospace wants to hear from you. Together, we can shape the future of aviation and defense.

For more information, please contact:

Coltala Holdings

Melanie Barton

Info@coltala.com

