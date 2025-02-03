Uzbekistan to Showcase Investment Opportunities at Uzbekistan Tech Conference in Dubai

Tech Conference

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uzbekistan to Showcase Investment Opportunities at Uzbekistan Tech Conference in DubaiLeading outsourcing and technology companies, investors, and venture capital representatives from Uzbekistan will participate in the international conference organized by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan and IT Park Uzbekistan. During the event, IT Park will present key initiatives aimed at developing the country's IT ecosystem, including startup support programs, tax incentives for foreign companies, and mechanisms for expanding IT exports. This event will reaffirm Uzbekistan’s status as a rapidly growing tech hub and open new avenues for international collaboration.Why Uzbekistan?Uzbekistan offers unique opportunities for international business, including:Zero tax rates for IT companies, making it one of the most attractive destinations for tech businesses.The government’s Zero Risk program, which provides companies with free office space for 12 months and compensates staffing expenses.A vast talent pool, with 21 million employable citizens actively engaged in IT and digital technologies.Rapid digital economy growth, fostering the development of artificial intelligence, GreenTech, and innovative solutions.IT service acceleration and export programs, where IT Park Uzbekistan supports local companies in scaling their businesses and attracting investments.A multilingual environment, facilitating global business integration. More than 5 million people speak English, 1.3 million speak Turkish, 225,000 speak German, and 100,000 speak French. Additionally, a significant portion of the population speaks Korean, Arabic, Chinese, and Japanese, creating favorable conditions for working with international markets.The Region’s Largest Tech EcosystemDuring the conference, IT Park Uzbekistan representatives will provide insights into the country’s IT industry development, presenting statistics and success stories of companies already operating under IT Park residency. Uzbekistan has established itself as a promising IT hub in the region, offering businesses access to international markets, government grants, and a global partner network.Investors and Corporations Ready to CollaborateThe event will feature B2B meetings with potential investors and international partners looking to enter the Uzbekistan market. Companies will have the opportunity to explore real business success stories, favorable conditions, and promising investment prospects.The Future Starts in UzbekistanParticipation in the conference in Dubai will provide international companies with unparalleled opportunities to expand partnerships. It will open new horizons for investments, joint projects, and outsourcing while fostering strategic collaboration with promising startups and tech companies operating in Uzbekistan.Uzbekistan continues to strengthen its position on the global tech stage, creating favorable conditions for international IT companies and investors.Date & VenueFebruary 13, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial CentreCenter Cut RestaurantRegistration Link:

