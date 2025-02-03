ReElement Technologies to Engage at Key February Events

ReElement

ReElement Technologies, will be present at the following events in February to discuss domestic refining and explore feedstock and offtake partnerships

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReElement Technologies, a leader in the high-performance refining of rare earth and critical battery elements, is playing a pivotal role in securing America’s supply chain for the materials that are vital to national defense, advanced technologies, and economic security. As the demand for critical minerals grows, particularly for applications in defense systems, electronics, and high-tech industries, ReElement Technologies is committed to expanding domestic refining capabilities to ensure a stable, reliable supply of these essential resources. This February, the company will be present at key industry events to share insights into its cutting-edge refining processes and discuss opportunities for strategic partnerships in feedstock supply and offtake agreements.At these events, ReElement Technologies will engage with stakeholders from across the defense, technology, and industrial sectors to emphasize the importance of securing domestic supplies of rare earth elements and other critical minerals. Attendees will learn how the company’s advanced refining capabilities are supporting national security objectives and enabling the production of next-generation technologies that depend on rare and strategic materials.ReElement Technologies invites participants to explore collaboration opportunities and discuss the role these critical minerals play in advancing national security, technological innovation, and industrial leadership.** African Mining Indaba **- February 3-6, 2025- CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa- ReElement Africa CEO, Ben Kincaid, and VP of International Strategy, Shane Tragethon, will be attending *Mining Indaba* in February to discuss the urgent need for building critical mineral refining capacity across Africa. With a growing demand for rare earth elements and other strategic materials, ReElement is committed to partnering with local stakeholders to strengthen Africa’s refining infrastructure.** NAATBatt 2025: Extending Range **- February 17-20, 2025- Orlando, Florida- ReElement Technologies’ Board of Directors member, Bob Galyen, will be attending the *NAATBatt* Annual Conference to discuss the critical need for advanced refining solutions for battery minerals. With extensive experience in the battery and energy storage industries, Bob will focus on ReElement’s role in ensuring a secure, reliable supply of critical minerals—such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel—that are essential for next-generation batteries. His participation will highlight the company’s efforts to enhance domestic refining capacity and foster strategic partnerships that support the growing demand for high-performance materials in the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors.** Motor, Drive Systems, & Magnetics (MDSM) Conference 2025**- February 18-20, 2025- Tallahassee, Florida- ReElement Technologies’ CEO, Mark Jensen, will be speaking on a panel at the *MDSM Conference*, alongside Phoenix Tailings, to discuss the future of rare earth production in the United States. Mark will highlight ReElement’s capabilities in producing key rare earth oxides such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium—critical materials essential for the growing domestic magnet manufacturing industry. His discussion will focus on the company’s innovative refining processes that are helping to build a secure, domestic supply chain for these vital materials, which are increasingly in demand for high-performance magnets used in applications like electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and defense technologies.

