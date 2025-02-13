J.J. March Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite "His Majesty’s Legacy, The Outcast Queen" by J.J. March 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

Debut Fiction Becomes A Reality with J.J. March’s Debut "His Majesty’s Legacy, The Outcast Queen" earning a 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite.

CASTLE PINES, CO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized " His Majesty’s Legacy, The Outcast Queen " by J.J. March as a Distinguished Favorite in the New Fiction category.​​The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers. The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."His Majesty’s Legacy, The Outcast Queen" is a thrilling medieval fantasy set among warring factions. It is J.J. March’s first novel and is a captivating story that leaves the reader wanting more. This book is both an Independent Author Network Award Finalist and an Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite.Every king has a legacy. It is the mark they leave upon this world. Some are remembered reverently while others with disdain.King Thomas Yates of Camden and King Edgar Azor III of Umbria are bitter enemies whose legacies hang in the balance. At the heart of their conflict is the mountainous region between their kingdoms, known as the disputed territory. This stretch of land by itself would be of no major significance except that it is the location of the Shrine of Wisdom. A sacred place that holds the Holy Church’s greatest secret.There are no limits to what Edgar and Thomas will do to harm each other. Scheming, treachery, betrayal, torture, and brutal killings swirl around them. Innocent people, pagan-worshiping barbarians, a mighty ruler an ocean away, and the Holy Church with its legendary warrior monks are all caught up in their deadly conflict. While they all play their parts, none of them will determine how these Kings will be remembered. Instead, it is an outcast Queen who is the key to His Majesty’s Legacy.The great armies of Camden and Umbria are gathering for battle. For Edgar, this is not a matter of honor or justice for past wrongdoing; selfishly, it's only about his legacy. For Thomas, this is not simply for the sake of his sworn oath to protect the shrine. This time, it is personal. Prepare to enter the world of His Majesty’s Legacy.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025favorites

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.