CA Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Announces Economic Revival Plan to Boost Jobs and Restore Wealth to California

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie , a bold and visionary candidate for Governor of California, is unveiling a groundbreaking economic plan that promises to not only restore the state to its former glory but also create an era of unparalleled prosperity for every Californian.In a sweeping vision to revitalize the Golden State, Sharifah Hardie is determined to bring the gold rush back—this time, to the modern-day economy, creating a place where Californians thrive and businesses flock to expand."As Governor, I will open the floodgates of opportunity for all residents, making California a place where wealth, innovation, and jobs flow freely," Sharifah Hardie said in a statement. "We will transform this state from a desert of lost hope into a lush oasis of wealth and opportunity, where every citizen has a chance to strike it rich and succeed."Sharifah Hardie’s innovative plan hinges on two critical pillars: attracting businesses back to California and investing in local communities. Many companies that once thrived in California have left, lured by tax breaks and incentives.Sharifah Hardie’s “California Comeback” initiative will offer groundbreaking tax incentives that will bring these corporations back home, providing them with the “Hollywood Dream” of success, all while ensuring that they contribute to the revitalization of the local economy.“California once led the nation in innovation, jobs, and industry. Under my leadership, we will restore that legacy by making this state the best place to do business,” Sharifah Hardie said. “No longer will businesses leave for perceived greener pastures. Instead, we will offer them a future where profits soar and California thrives.”The “California Comeback” initiative will focus on:• Tax Incentives for Corporations: Sharifah Hardie’s plan will provide innovative tax relief to businesses willing to relocate back to California, with an emphasis on those that promise to bring jobs to the state. Companies will have the chance to bask in California’s sunshine while benefiting from a tax structure that allows for maximum growth and profitability.• Job Creation: With the influx of returning businesses, thousands of new jobs will be created, ranging from high-tech industries to manufacturing, hospitality, and more. Sharifah Hardie’s plan aims to ensure that every Californian has access to a job that offers a living wage, solid benefits, and a path to upward mobility.• Infrastructure Investment: California’s infrastructure, long neglected, will be revitalized with new roads, public transit, and digital infrastructure. Sharifah Hardie’s vision includes the development of cutting-edge innovation hubs in areas that were once neglected, ensuring that businesses can grow without the bureaucratic hurdles that have plagued the state in the past.• Universal Financial Benefits: Every Californian will benefit from the state’s rebounding economy. Sharifah Hardie’s vision includes direct financial benefits for individuals and families, putting money into the hands of Californians and enabling them to not only survive but thrive.“We are going to bring jobs and wealth back to California,” Sharifah Hardie emphasized. “We will open up opportunities for individuals, families, and businesses alike to prosper. It’s time to bring California back to its golden age.”With a plan to overhaul the state’s tax structure, streamline regulations, and create a robust infrastructure that supports innovation and economic growth, Sharifah Hardie’s plan will help California reclaim its place as a global economic powerhouse.A Call for Action: California Needs YouSharifah Hardie’s ambitious vision for California can only become a reality with the full support of the people. As the 2026 election draws near, Sharifah Hardie is calling on every citizen to take action and make their voices heard.“Change starts with you. The time to act is now,” Sharifah Hardie said. “California needs you! Not just at the ballot box and by sharing this message, but also through your networks, your voice, and your contributions. This movement is about every Californian, and together, we can make a real difference.”Voters are encouraged to register today at https://registertovote.ca.gov , as well as encourage friends and family to do the same. In addition, Sharifah Hardie is urging businesses, particularly those with brick-and-mortar locations, to host voter registration events at their establishments.“The time is now to take action. We need to make sure every Californian has the opportunity to participate in this historic movement,” said Sharifah Hardie. “By hosting voter registration drives, businesses can help ensure that their communities are actively engaged in the political process and ready to make a difference.”Additionally, donations are critical at this time to ensure Sharifah Hardie’s message reaches every corner of the state. For more information on Sharifah Hardie’s plan to build a brighter future for California, one where opportunity is abundant, and prosperity is within reach for all visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com About Sharifah Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is an entrepreneur, business leader, and passionate advocate for economic reform. A candidate for Governor of California, Sharifah Hardie, is committed to making the state a thriving, prosperous hub where individuals and businesses can succeed. Her innovative policies are focused on job creation, business development, and bringing wealth and opportunities to all Californians. Sharifah Hardie believes in a future where California isn’t just a place to live, but the best place to build a life, start a business, and create lasting success.

