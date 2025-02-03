ASMPT: The Hidden Force Enabling the Digital World

Most people don't realize that whenever they use an electronic device, access the internet, or drive a car, there's a good chance these technologies were built using solutions from ASMPT” — Robin Ng, CEO of ASMPT

SINGAPORE, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASMPT , the world’s leading provider of integrated hardware and software solutions for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, is featured in the latest episode of CBS's acclaimed web documentary series, Economy 4.0. The episode, titled "Enabling the Digital World," shines a spotlight on ASMPT's pivotal role in powering the technologies that drive our modern lives.The year 2025 marks ASMPT’s 50th anniversary. For five decades, ASMPT has been the unsung hero behind the scenes, providing essential equipment and solutions that enable the production of the vast plethora of microchips and electronic devices used in everyday life. From smartphones and computers to electric vehicles and medical devices, ASMPT's technologies are at the heart of the digital revolution."Most people don't realize that whenever they use an electronic device, access the internet, or drive a car, there's a good chance these technologies were built using solutions from ASMPT," says Robin Ng, CEO of ASMPT. "We're pleased to share our story through Economy 4.0 and how we're enabling the digital world."The documentary highlights ASMPT's unique position as the only company offering comprehensive solutions across both semiconductor assembly and packaging (SEMI) and surface mount technology (SMT). This integration allows ASMPT to address the entire spectrum of semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, from chip packaging to final product assembly.Key highlights from the Economy 4.0 episode include more about ASMPT's global presence, strategically headquartered in Singapore, the company's relentless commitment to innovation, some of its cutting-edge technologies, its leadership in ESG, and its role in supporting megatrends such as automotive electrification, smart factories, AI, and 5G/6G.As possibly the best kept secret in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industry, ASMPT invites viewers to discover the hidden force behind the digital world we live in. The Economy 4.0 episode featuring ASMPT is now available for streaming on the CBS News website here About ASMPT Limited (“ASMPT”)ASMPT Limited is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality. ASMPT is also a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium.ASMPT is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX stock code: 0522), and is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng TECH Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under the Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpt.com Media contacts:ASMPT Singapore Pte. Ltd.Lim Ee Guan2 Yishun Avenue 7Singapore 768924Tel: +65 6450 1445eg.lim@asmpt.comCorporate Communications Teamcorporate.communications@asmpt.com

ASMPT in Economy 4.0 Campaign | Enabling the Digital World: ASMPT's Vision for a Sustainable Future

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.