Complimentary Digital Recipe Book Featuring Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Celebrating the Authentic Flavors of Italy

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EU Gem Ham is proud to announce the launch of a FREE digital recipe book, celebrating the unique flavours and versatility of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, one of Italy's most esteemed cured meats. This exclusive recipe collection, created in collaboration with five renowned Australian celebrity chefs, offers exciting new ways for food lovers and home cooks to enjoy this exceptional product.Why Choose Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO?Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is celebrated for its unmatched flavour, exceptional quality, and artisanal production process. Crafted from premium pork and aged to perfection over 20 months, it is distinguished by its Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certification, which guarantees adherence to strict quality and production standards."Now that Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is available in Australia, we are thrilled to share this recipe book, which highlights the diverse and delicious ways it can be enjoyed," said Marco Pulici, Project Leader and Vice President of the Consorzio di Carpegna.What’s Inside the Recipe Book?The digital recipe book features a curated selection of recipes, blending timeless classics with modern culinary innovations. Each recipe includes step-by step instructions and stunning photography, making it accessible for novice cooks while inspiring seasoned chefs.Top contributing chefs include Darren Robertson, Samantha Gowing and others.Whether paired with fresh ingredients or showcased as the star of a dish, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO promises to elevate every meal.How to Get the Recipe BookThe digital recipe book is available for free download at gemham.eu. Follow us on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna to stay updated and share which recipes become your new favorites!Where to Buy Prosciutto di Carpegna PDOProsciutto di Carpegna PDO is now available in Australia, offered in convenient pre-sliced packs and as whole legs at select Woolworths stores, gourmet retailers, and fine-dining restaurants. Customers can also enjoy extensive tasting opportunities at select stockists.About EU Gem Ham and Consorzio di CarpegnaEU Gem Ham and the Consorzio di Carpegna are dedicated to preserving the tradition and authenticity of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. As part of their mission, they aim to share this extraordinary culinary treasure with food enthusiasts worldwide.For more information and to explore Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, visit gemham.eu

