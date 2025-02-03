New MFS trucks to protect crews and communities

Release date: 01/02/25

Four state-of-the-art fire trucks – the most advanced of their kind in the MFS’ fleet – have been delivered to stations across Adelaide, improving safety for firefighters and the community.

The new appliances – deployed at Glen Osmond, Golden Grove, Salisbury and Noarlunga in high-demand areas – are equipped with the latest technology to boost response times, operational efficiency and safety for MFS crews.

The new Heavy Urban Pump appliances feature an improved highly efficient pump, advanced battery-operated tools and enhanced cabin layout to ensure firefighters on board are more comfortable and have easier access to the equipment they need.

The $5 million State Government investment replaces decade-old models and significantly increases the MFS’ ability to respond to emergencies across the metropolitan area.

All four new trucks are fitted with burn over protection for crew safety in wildfires in urban areas, as well as dedicated internal storage of PPE like helmets.

The Scania Heavy Urban Pump appliances also include:

Advanced vehicle safety systems

2500L water tank capacity

150L foam tank capacity

4300L/min main pump, 290L/min high pressure pump

Telescopic remote-control monitor 5000L/min

In-built personnel decontamination/hygiene station

Four more new appliances – with the improved cabin layout – are due to be rolled out by March, further bolstering the state’s emergency response and crew safety.

It follows a $14.1 million election commitment to deliver an additional 12 new MFS trucks, now in operation to keep South Australians safe.

More than 130 appliances are currently in the MFS fleet, with new and upgraded vehicles prioritising crew safety while improving capability and community response.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

It’s vital we protect our frontline responders while they protect our community.

These new trucks deliver a safer environment for crews on board and allow them to respond to emergencies more efficiently.

We’re committed to improving the MFS’ firefighting capacity and providing the latest technology and equipment to keep South Australians safe.

Attributable to MFS Chief Officer Jeff Swann

These new appliances are a vital part of our ongoing commitment to modernising and strengthening the resources of the MFS.

We are incredibly grateful to the South Australian Government for its support in providing these vehicles, which will make a real difference in our ability to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.