Contraband crackdown leads to record seizures

Release date: 03/02/25

More searches are being carried out and contraband seized before it enters our prisons under tough new measures and upgraded security systems, with further action underway to improve safety for prisoners, staff and the community.

More than 103,000 searches were conducted in 2023-24, resulting in 1,500 contraband discoveries – compared to 88,000 searches in 2022-23 and over 900 prohibited items seized.

The 17 per cent rise in searches last financial year and record amount of contraband uncovered follows increased efforts to prevent the introduction of items which may pose a safety and security risk, such as drugs, weapons, cash and powders.

Body scan technology at Yatala Labour Prison and a new machine at Adelaide Women’s Prison – detecting small substances that can be difficult to identify using traditional search methods – are proving effective in keeping contraband out.

The Department for Correctional Services is also stepping up efforts with SA Police to conduct random searches targeting visitors who attempt to bring in banned items.

A recent blitz, through Operation Dedicates, led to a 44-year-old man arrested for trafficking after he was caught with methamphetamine, cannabis and ecstasy and a 34-year-old woman reported for possessing a controlled drug in a prison buffer zone.

Improved security in the prison system is another key focus, enabling staff to better detect and review incidents amid a growing prisoner population and rise in assaults.

Upgrades to digital systems have been completed at Yatala Labour Prison, Adelaide Remand Centre, Mount Gambier Prison, Mobilong Prison and Port Augusta Prison, delivering state-of-the-art control centres and boosting the number and quality of CCTV cameras – which are in place in all prison areas across all sites in the state.

These measures aim to address violence against prisoners and correctional officers, which is completely unacceptable and can result in significant additional jail time.

Prisoners who assault frontline corrections staff face up to 15 years – the same penalty for attacking an emergency services worker – with one offender receiving an additional custodial sentence of more than seven years.

Assaults referred to SAPOL have resulted in strong action, with 20 arrests or reports made in 2024 and multiple others under investigation.

Latest DCS figures show total assaults against correctional officers and prisoners at the Adelaide Remand Centre have doubled over the past five years. The site was privatised by the former Liberal government in 2019.

Yatala Labour Prison (20 assaults) and the Adelaide Remand Centre (12 assaults) recorded the most assaults against officers in 2023-24, comprising mostly of more minor assaults or threats compared to serious assaults requiring medical treatment.

Prisoner-on-prisoner assaults were up at both sites on the year prior (2022-23), while other South Australian prisons recorded smaller increases.

It comes as average daily prisoner numbers continued to climb – Yatala Labour Prison, for example, had a 17 per cent increase over the past twelve months.

Prisoners who commit an act of violence towards staff or who are assessed as a heightened risk are managed on more intensive regimes that may include formal separation under the Correctional Services Act.

Incidents are reported to SAPOL and reviewed internally to ensure staff safety. DCS has a strong, proactive reporting culture and each assault is taken seriously.

The Malinauskas Government has committed more than $220 million to expand Yatala Labour Prison and Adelaide Women’s Prison – the largest investment ever to increase beds and build prison capacity to improve rehabilitation and safety.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Contraband introduced into our prison system risks prisoner and staff safety which is why we are stepping up efforts to stamp this out.

Upgraded security and targeted operations are helping detect more dangerous products before they can pose a threat.

Admissions with complex mental health needs, drug dependency or a history of violence are appropriately supervised by the Department and actively engaged.

Safety is paramount and we are determined to ensure measures in place accommodate the growing prisoner population.

Any assaults against correctional officers are unacceptable and police will continue to take action against prisoners who harm frontline workers.