DrKumo Welcomes Dr. Tyler De Jong as Medical Advisor to Drive Innovation in Digital Health Technology Solutions

BUENA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrKumo, a global leader in Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) and innovative digital healthcare technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tyler De Jong as its newest Medical Advisor. Dr. De Jong brings a wealth of experience in clinical care, medical leadership, and health system innovation to support DrKumo’s mission of transforming healthcare delivery through real-time, connected solutions.Dr. De Jong has served on the Medical Executive Committee at both Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center, acted as Medical Director at Alamitos-Belmont Rehabilitation Hospital, and contributed as a Board Member for Alignment Health ACO. With over a decade of experience as a practicing physician, Dr. De Jong has contributed to patient care and healthcare delivery throughout Long Beach and surrounding communities. His prior roles also include Medical Director positions at Bel Vista Convalescent Hospital and Evergreen Hospice Care, as well as serving as a physician at ProHealth Partners, a Medical Group."We are excited to welcome Dr. Tyler De Jong to our team. His medical expertise and leadership across diverse healthcare organizations will enhance our ability to develop and implement cutting-edge RPM-HT and digital health solutions that empower providers and improve patient care. His deep commitment to quality and innovation will further strengthen DrKumo’s mission to advance healthcare delivery and patient outcomes." Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO/Co-Founder of DrKumo."DrKumo is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare delivery with innovative remote patient monitoring solutions. I am thrilled to collaborate with a team that is deeply committed to improving access to care and empowering patients and providers with real-time insights. Together, we can make a significant impact in transforming the way healthcare is delivered and experienced." Tyler De Jong, MDAs DrKumo Advisor, Dr. De Jong will collaborate with DrKumo’s executive and product development teams to ensure the company’s solutions address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients.About DrKumo Inc. DrKumo is a leader in secure and intelligent digital health solutions for Chronic Care. DrKumo technology enables effortless home health monitoring. Certified by URAC and recognized as one of four providers in a $1.032 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, DrKumo sets the standard for Digital Health Solutions for Chronic Care. DrKumo Digital Health platform integrates advanced real-time monitoring, Disease Management Protocols (DMP), and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), all built on the foundation of Federal Healthcare Enterprise Cybersecurity, adhering to VA Directive 6500, FIPS 140-3, and HIPAA regulations. DrKumo empowers patients to manage their health with confidence and provides healthcare providers with the tools necessary for timely and effective intervention, transforming the way healthcare is delivered across the globe.

