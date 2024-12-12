DrKumo Academy Collaborate with Native American Made Org to Enhance Healthcare Access in Native American Communities

Collaboration aims to integrate Digital Health technology and education with traditional practices.

Partnering with NAM Org aligns with our mission to make advanced healthcare accessible to the Native Communities” — Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumo

CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrKumo Inc., a leader in Digital health technology, and DrKumo Academy Inc ., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to digital health education, announce a new collaboration with Native American Made (NAM) Org, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) committed to supporting Native American Communities. This collaboration seeks to improve healthcare access and outcomes by integrating modern digital health solutions and educational programs with traditional Native American Practices."Partnering with NAM Org aligns with our mission to make advanced healthcare accessible to the Native Communities," said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO and Co-Founder of DrKumo Inc. "We are excited to work together to bring innovative health technologies to Native American Populations."Key Objectives of the Partnership:• Implement Connected Health Solutions: Introduce DrKumo's Digital Health Solutions and Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) to increase access to care, reduce hospitalizations and readmissions, promote self-care, and improve patient outcomes.• Educational Programs: Through DrKumo Academy Inc., provide training and certification in digital health technology.• Cultural Integration: Adapt health technologies to respect and integrate with Native American Traditions.• Community Engagement: Conduct workshops and educational initiatives within Native American Communities."Collaborating with DrKumo Inc. and DrKumo Academy Inc. allows us to bridge the gap between traditional practices and Western modern healthcare," said Roy De La Rosa, Founding Member of Native American Made Org. "This collaboration will provide our communities with resources that respect our heritage while promoting well-being."About DrKumo Inc.:DrKumo is a leader in secure, intelligent, and proven digital health solutions for Chronic Care. DrKumo’s technology enables effortless home health monitoring. Certified by URAC and recognized as one of four providers in a $1.032 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, we set the standard for Digital Health Solutions for Chronic Care. Our platform integrates advanced real-time monitoring, Disease Management Protocols (DMP), and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), all built on a foundation of Federal Healthcare Enterprise Cybersecurity, adhering to VA Directive 6500, FIPS 140-3, and HIPAA regulations. DrKumo empowers patients to manage their health with confidence and provides healthcare providers with the tools necessary for timely and effective intervention, transforming the way health care is delivered across the globe.About DrKumo Academy Inc.:DrKumo Academy Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization focused on providing education and certification in digital health technology for healthcare professionals and to the Native Communities. Visit https://learn.drkumo.com/ . Leveraging cutting-edge technology and expert-led content, DrKumo Academy is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge to revolutionize chronic care management and home telehealth. With its Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) Connected Health Training Program, DrKumo Academy has transformed healthcare education across California.

