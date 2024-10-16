DrKumo Receives Approval as a California Board of Registered Nursing Continuing Education Provider

Advancing Nursing Continuing Education with DrKumo Academy Digital Health courses

We are honored to receive this approval from the California Board of Registered Nursing.” — Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumo

CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Board of Registered Nursing (CBRN) approved DrKumo, a leader in secure, intelligent, and proven digital health solutions for Chronic Care, as a Continuing Education Provider (CEP), with license number 17991. This certification, valid until October 31, 2026, allows DrKumo’s education platform: DrKumo Academy to offer continuing education courses for registered nurses across California.DrKumo Academy courses help healthcare professionals stay current with their education and fulfill their continuing education requirements. California’s Registered Nurses can now utilize DrKumo’s courses, including topics on Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), palliative care, and other essential healthcare skills, to maintain their licensure in accordance with California state requirements.This approval from the CBRN underscores DrKumo’s commitment to providing high-quality education that aligns with the Board’s standards. As part of this license, the CBRN will also provide DrKumo with compliance materials related to license information, continuing education, and mandatory reporting requirements."We are honored to receive this approval from the California Board of Registered Nursing. It strengthens our commitment to support healthcare professionals by offering courses that align with regulatory standards and prepare nurses for today’s evolving healthcare landscape," Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO, DrKumo Inc.About DrKumo Inc.DrKumo is a leader in secure, intelligent, and proven digital health solutions for Chronic Care. DrKumo’s technology enables effortless home health monitoring. Certified by URAC and recognized as one of four providers in a $1.032 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, we set the standard for Digital Health Solutions for Chronic Care. Our platform integrates advanced real-time monitoring, Disease Management Protocols (DMP), and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), all built on a foundation of Federal Healthcare Enterprise Cybersecurity, adhering to VA Directive 6500, FIPS 140-3, and HIPAA regulations. DrKumo empowers patients to manage their health with confidence and provides healthcare providers with the tools necessary for timely and effective intervention, transforming the way health care is delivered across the globe.For more information, visit https://drkumo.com About DrKumo AcademyDrKumo Academy is a premier education platform providing continuing education opportunities to healthcare professionals. Offering a variety of accredited courses, the platform equips healthcare providers with critical skills to enhance patient outcomes using advanced telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring solutions.For more information about our courses and offerings, visit: https://learn.drkumo.com

