Outspoken Media Group Establishes Partnership with Queens Behind The Scenes Podcast Created & Hosted by Charise Beckett

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outspoken Media Group establishes partnership with Queens Behind The Scenes podcast, hosted and created by Charise Beckett. The podcast focuses on empowering women in their personal and professional lives. The brand’s offerings aim to provide actionable resources and guidance for women seeking to achieve their goals and enhance their overall well-being. Episodes cover topics ranging from personal growth to navigating corporate environments. Recent episodes include the series Queen, Love Yourself First, featuring an Emmy Award-winning journalist and a collaboration with Career Transformation Academy addressing the impact of corporate structures on Black professionals.Queens Behind the Scenes offers a personal success coaching program, Crown Your Success. This program provides one-on-one and group coaching designed to help participants identify and achieve their goals. Tools such as goal-setting strategies and accountability measures are integral to the program’s approach, supporting clients in their pursuit of meaningful progress. Outspoken Media Group will amplify the reach of Crown Your Success through activations, marketing and consumer engagement nationwide. "We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to highlighting our commitment to empowering women,” said Terry L. Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Outspoken Media Group. “At Queens Behind the Scenes, we believe in the power of collaboration, and our partnership with Outspoken Media is a testament to that. Together, we're amplifying voices, elevating women, and creating spaces where success and self-empowerment thrive. This is more than a partnership—it’s a movement,” said Charise Beckett, Founder & Host of Queens Behind the Scenes.Outspoken Media Group produces a weekly podcast Prepare For Takeoff , which is dedicated to amplifying Black Excellence and hosted by Terry L. Cyrus. The podcast boasts over 60 episodes, available to watch on Spotify or listen on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Audible, iHeart and Pandora. Prepare For Takeoff featured guests include Lawyer and President & CEO of Benedict College, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, CEO of FUBU RADIO & Owner/Co- Founder/VP of FUBU The Collection, Dr. Keith C. Perrin, Jr., Vice President of Development & Original Production at We TV / ALLBLK (AMC Networks), Ashley McFarlin and Social Media Manager with BMW of North America, Timothy Sumter, among others. “Charise is a shining example of Black Excellence and her story from humble beginnings to becoming a Senior Vice President in corporate America inspires us all,” said Terry L. Cyrus.About Outspoken Media GroupOutspoken Media Group is a full-service entertainment and multicultural marketing company based in New York City. The Company builds memorable and results-driven marketing campaigns for entertainment and lifestyle brands. For 20 years, Outspoken Media Group has been able to successfully influence consumers, garner awareness and increase bottom line profits for clients. The Company specializes in HBCU outreach, original programming, diversity content, experiential marketing, digital marketing, publicity and film screenings.For more information, please visit www.outspokenmedia.net About Queens Behind the ScenesQueens Behind the Scenes provides tools and resources to support women in their personal and professional journeys. The platform is designed to encourage self-improvement and provide practical solutions for challenges faced by women in their careers and personal lives.To learn more about Queens Behind the Scenes, including its podcast episodes and coaching programs, please visit www.queensbehindthescenes.com

