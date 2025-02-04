Outspoken Media Group Establishes Partnership with Queens Behind The Scenes Podcast Created & Hosted by Charise Beckett
Outspoken Media Group Highlights Commitment to Empowering Women with Queens Behind The Scenes Podcast Partnership
Queens Behind the Scenes offers a personal success coaching program, Crown Your Success. This program provides one-on-one and group coaching designed to help participants identify and achieve their goals. Tools such as goal-setting strategies and accountability measures are integral to the program’s approach, supporting clients in their pursuit of meaningful progress. Outspoken Media Group will amplify the reach of Crown Your Success through activations, marketing and consumer engagement nationwide. "We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to highlighting our commitment to empowering women,” said Terry L. Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Outspoken Media Group. “At Queens Behind the Scenes, we believe in the power of collaboration, and our partnership with Outspoken Media is a testament to that. Together, we're amplifying voices, elevating women, and creating spaces where success and self-empowerment thrive. This is more than a partnership—it’s a movement,” said Charise Beckett, Founder & Host of Queens Behind the Scenes.
Outspoken Media Group produces a weekly podcast Prepare For Takeoff, which is dedicated to amplifying Black Excellence and hosted by Terry L. Cyrus. The podcast boasts over 60 episodes, available to watch on Spotify or listen on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Audible, iHeart and Pandora. Prepare For Takeoff featured guests include Lawyer and President & CEO of Benedict College, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, CEO of FUBU RADIO & Owner/Co- Founder/VP of FUBU The Collection, Dr. Keith C. Perrin, Jr., Vice President of Development & Original Production at We TV / ALLBLK (AMC Networks), Ashley McFarlin and Social Media Manager with BMW of North America, Timothy Sumter, among others. “Charise is a shining example of Black Excellence and her story from humble beginnings to becoming a Senior Vice President in corporate America inspires us all,” said Terry L. Cyrus.
About Outspoken Media Group
Outspoken Media Group is a full-service entertainment and multicultural marketing company based in New York City. The Company builds memorable and results-driven marketing campaigns for entertainment and lifestyle brands. For 20 years, Outspoken Media Group has been able to successfully influence consumers, garner awareness and increase bottom line profits for clients. The Company specializes in HBCU outreach, original programming, diversity content, experiential marketing, digital marketing, publicity and film screenings.
For more information, please visit www.outspokenmedia.net.
About Queens Behind the Scenes
Queens Behind the Scenes provides tools and resources to support women in their personal and professional journeys. The platform is designed to encourage self-improvement and provide practical solutions for challenges faced by women in their careers and personal lives.
To learn more about Queens Behind the Scenes, including its podcast episodes and coaching programs, please visit www.queensbehindthescenes.com.
