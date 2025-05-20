Award-Winning Filmmaker Natalie Jasmine Harris Named Commercial Content Director at Outspoken Media Group

Natalie Jasmine Harris

Harris joins multicultural marketing company to lead bold, inclusive content strategies across branded and original campaigns.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outspoken Media Group , a leader in entertainment and multicultural marketing, proudly announces acclaimed filmmaker Natalie Jasmine Harris as its new Commercial Content Director.A graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Harris brings a celebrated creative portfolio to the role. Her 2024 short film GRACE premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was recently named a Vimeo Staff Pick. Her earlier work PURE won the Directors Guild of America’s Student Film Award and was acquired by HBO for streaming on Max. Her documentary storytelling has reached millions, with her episode of FLOWERS for YouTube and Breakwater Studios amassing over 7 million views and receiving a Webby Award. She has also directed national commercials for brands such as Hyundai and Verizon.“Natalie is the kind of artist we dream of working with—she is fearless, intentional and deeply rooted in storytelling that challenges, heals and uplifts,” said Terry L. Cyrus , Founder and CEO of Outspoken Media Group. “As our new Commercial Content Director, she will help us push creative boundaries and lead campaigns that don’t just reflect culture—they move it forward.”Harris’ background includes partnerships with Traverse32, Outfest and the It Gets Better Foundation for her documentary BEN IN BLOOM. She is also a Sundance Ignite Film Fellow and has participated in prestigious programs with Film at Lincoln Center, GLAAD, PBS and the New York Foundation for the Arts.“I’m thrilled to join the Outspoken Media Group team as its Commercial Content Director!” said Harris. “I’m very grateful to Terry for recognizing my vision and trusting me to help bring impactful stories to life.”Outspoken Media Group has spent over two decades producing high-impact, diversity-driven campaigns for clients such as HBO, AMC Networks and Comcast. The company looks to expand its footprint in branded storytelling that centers around authenticity, equity and emotional resonance with Harris at the helm of commercial content.About Outspoken Media GroupFounded in 2004, Outspoken Media Group is a full-service entertainment and multicultural marketing company that specializes in HBCU outreach, diversity content, experiential campaigns and original programming. The Company continues to shape the cultural narrative through innovative strategies and meaningful engagement with multicultural audiences.For more information, please visit www.outspokenmedia.net

