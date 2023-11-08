Highly Anticipated Podcast Prepare For Takeoff Debuts with Peabody and Tony Award Winner Bruce George

Bruce George, Founder of Genius Is Common and Co-Founder of Def Poetry Jam on HBO shares about his professional journey and the secret to his success.

The so-called secret to my success has always been, and will always be the faith I have in God, and the faith I have in me.” — Bruce George

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outspoken Media Group launches its highly anticipated podcast Prepare For Takeoff with Peabody and Tony Award Winner Bruce George as the debut guest. The podcast is dedicated to amplifying Black Excellence by highlighting proven professionals and rising entrepreneurs who are making a difference in the community. The goal is to provide listeners and viewers with professional development and encouragement to take the next step in making their career aspirations a reality.Prepare For Takeoff is hosted and produced by Outspoken Media Group Founder and CEO Terry L. Cyrus . Mr. Cyrus launched Outspoken Media Group in 2004 and has produced content and marketing campaigns for companies such as Amazon, AMC Networks, BET Networks, HBO, Showtime and Tubi.Bruce George is the Founder of Genius Is Common and Co-Founder of Def Poetry Jam on HBO. Mr. George provides extensive dialogue in the debut episode about working with Russell Simmons, founding the Genius Is Common Movement and his acclaimed booked Bandana Republic. He shares about the secret to his success and the importance of Faith. “The so-called secret to my success has always been, and will always be the faith I have in God, and the faith I have in me,“ said Bruce George.“We are honored to have Bruce George as our debut guest on Prepare For Takeoff. He is the epitome of a conscious creator, who continues to make a positive social impact in the Black Community,” said Terry L. Cyrus.You can watch or listen to each Prepare For Takeoff episode on Spotify. The podcast can be additionally heard on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible and iHeart.About Outspoken Media GroupOutspoken Media Group is a Black owned and operated full-service entertainment and multicultural marketing company based in New York City. The Company builds memorable and results-driven marketing campaigns for entertainment and lifestyle brands. Outspoken Media Group has been able to successfully influence consumers, garner awareness and increase bottom line profits for their clients since 2004. The Company amplifies their clients' commitment to DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and provides strategy for subject matter experts to effectively engage multicultural consumers. Outspoken Media Group specializes in HBCU outreach, original programming, diversity content, experiential marketing, digital marketing, publicity and film screenings. For more information, please visit outspokenmedia.net.For Media InquiriesPlease email: info@outspokenmedia.net###

Prepare For Takeoff Sizzle Reel