MPD Arrests Three Juveniles in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of three juveniles for a robbery in Southeast.

On Friday, January 31, 2025, at approximately 9:40 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 3200 block of 15th Place, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s property, and the victim complied. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, January 31, 2025, a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 13-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, D.C., and a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, D.C., were arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

CCN: 25014824

###