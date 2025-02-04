AI Transforming The Market: Key Trend Transformation in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2025

The Business Research Company

Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The learning management system (LMS) market has expanded significantly in recent years. It is expected to grow from $20.07 billion in 2024 to $22.96 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to the increasing demand for corporate training, scalability and flexibility, cost efficiency, the rise of blended learning, and the globalization of education.

How Big Is the Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The learning management system (LMS) market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $44.68 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth during this period can be attributed to trends such as microlearning, gamification in education, initiatives for lifelong learning, a focus on soft skills development, and competency-based learning. Key trends expected to shape the market include voice-enabled search and navigation, voice-enhanced content delivery, multimodal learning experiences, support for language learning, real-time language translation, podcast-style learning modules, and adaptive learning with voice integration.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Learning Management System (LMS) Market?

The growing adoption of e-learning is expected to fuel the expansion of the learning management system (LMS) market in the coming years. E-learning is an education method that relies on digital tools for formalized instruction. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of schools, colleges, and universities to control the spread of the virus, prompting educational institutions to turn to e-learning as a means to support remote learning for students during the crisis.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Learning Management System (LMS) Market Share?

Major companies operating in the learning management system (LMS) market include McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings LLC, Desire2Learn Inc., SAP SE, Docebo Inc., Absorb Software Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size?

The integration of artificial intelligence is a major trend gaining traction in the learning management system (LMS) market. AI offers numerous benefits to LMS platforms by enabling a more innovative approach to the learning experience for team members. AI-powered learning systems utilize specific algorithms to analyze data and make informed predictions.

How Is the Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market Segmented?

The learning management system (LMS) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Delivery Mode: Distance Learning, Instructure LED Training, Blended Training

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By End User: Academic, Corporate

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Course Management, Content Management, Learning Analytics, User Management, Assessment Management, mobile learning

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Training And Support Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance And Upgradation Services

The Leading Region in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market is:

North America was the largest region in the learning management system market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Learning Management System (LMS) Market?

A learning management system (LMS) is a software application or web-based platform designed to create, implement, and assess learning processes. It serves as a comprehensive online platform for creating, delivering, tracking, and reporting educational content and outcomes. LMS can support traditional in-person training as well as blended, hybrid, and online learning environments.

