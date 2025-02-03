Admiral Mobility Expands its Commercial EV Ecosystem with Charger UAE Integration

Admiral Mobility expands EV capabilities through strategic integration of Charger UAE, enhancing fleet charging solutions

We are really pleased to welcome Charger UAE into the Admiral Mobility group. Access to flexible charging solutions will further enhance our customers experience as they make the transition to EV.” — Graham Bremer

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Admiral Mobility announces the strategic addition of Charger UAE to its mobility solutions portfolio, enhancing its on-demand electric vehicle (EV) charging capabilities across the region. This integration strengthens Admiral Mobility's comprehensive suite of fleet management services while preserving Charger UAE's established market presence.Building on two years of extensive research and testing, Admiral Mobility will leverage its operational expertise to enhance Charger UAE's service delivery while maintaining the brand's innovative charging solutions. The unified approach will improve charging accessibility while ensuring operational efficiency for fleet operators.Under Admiral Mobility's leadership, both services will expand through an established network of commercial EV partners, focusing on delivering charging solutions tailored to fleet operators' needs.As part of the UAE's ambitious sustainability vision, which aims to position the nation as a global leader in green mobility, this partnership aligns with the UAE Vision to achieve a sustainable, diversified economy. The UAE has outlined a commitment to reducing carbon emissions and increasing the adoption of clean energy technologies as part of its Green Growth Strategy. By expanding its EV charging infrastructure, Admiral Mobility and Charger UAE support the UAE’s green plan by making EV adoption more accessible and convenient, driving forward the nation’s vision for a greener future.Farouq Khader, founder of Charger UAE, who joins Admiral Mobility's leadership team, said: "Becoming part of Admiral Mobility's portfolio enables us to strengthen our charging solutions within a comprehensive fleet management system. Together, we will provide enhanced charging solutions for fleet operators, accelerating the transition to sustainable electric mobility in line with the UAE’s commitment to a carbon-neutral future.“About Admiral Mobility Admiral Mobility specializes in mobility solutions focused on delivering both ESG and cost savings to fleet operations. Through extensive testing and data analysis, the company develops solutions that address specific customer operational requirements, supported by partnerships with world-class providers across the Commercial EV ecosystem.About Charger UAEAn Admiral Mobility solution, Charger UAE will provide mobile EV charging solutions through its user-friendly application, available on the Apple Store and Google Play. The company specializes in making EV charging convenient and accessible for drivers, supporting the UAE’s sustainability and green energy transition.For media enquiries:corp.comm@admiral.global

