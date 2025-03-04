Alejandro Laya Flores Named Business Head – Americas for Admiral Corporation of America

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Admiral Corporation of America proudly announces the appointment of Alejandro Laya Flores as Business Head – Americas. In his new role, Mr. Laya will be responsible for driving business growth, overseeing strategic initiatives, and expanding Admiral Corporation's market presence across North and South America.With more than 20 years of accumulated experience in business leadership and market expansion, Mr. Laya will lead the company's efforts in key focus consumer goods categories and for emerging technologies. His expertise in business development, operations, and strategic partnerships will be instrumental in strengthening Admiral Corporation's position in the region."We are thrilled to have Alejandro join our leadership team," said Abby Thoms, Group Chief Executive Officer at Admiral Corporation of America. "His deep industry knowledge and strategic vision align perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence. We look forward to the impact he will make in expanding our brand and delivering value to our customers."Mr. Laya's leadership will focus on enhancing operational efficiencies, fostering key business relationships, and driving revenue growth across multiple markets. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Admiral Corporation as the company continues its mission to deliver high-quality products and exceptional service.Prior to joining Admiral Corporation, Mr. Laya held senior leadership positions at several multinational companies, where he consistently delivered strong business results and built high-performing teams. His multicultural background and fluency in multiple languages will be valuable assets as Admiral Corporation seeks to deepen its connections with diverse markets throughout the Americas."I am honored to join Admiral Corporation at such a pivotal time in the company's growth journey," said Mr. Laya. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to expand our footprint, enhance our product offerings, and create exceptional value for our customers and stakeholders across the Americas."About Admiral Corporation of America Inc., It was incorporated in the US in 1934 and known globally for its line of durable and affordable home appliances. The company has diversified into e-Mobility, Leasing and Energy Management Solutions as Admiral America Energy Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.