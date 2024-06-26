Admiral Corporation of America Announces Strategic Expansion into the Indian Market with Flipkart
Our success is built on strong relationships and successful partnerships that cherish the American legacy.”MIAMI FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Admiral Corporation of America, a leading name in innovative consumer electronics, proudly announces its strategic partnership and expansion into the Indian market through a collaboration with Flipkart, India's premier e-commerce platform.
— Jonathan Krane, Chairman of Admiral Corporation of America.
This partnership celebrates Admiral’s strategic re-entry into the Indian market in collaboration with Flipkart, a Walmart company.
Chairman’s Statement
"India, with its rapidly growing economy and technological adoption, offers unparalleled opportunities for expansion and innovation. Our vision extends beyond business growth; we are committed to contributing to India's development and being part of its extraordinary journey," said Jonathan Krane, Chairman of Admiral Corporation of America.
"We believe in working closely with our partners to achieve mutual growth and success. This collaboration with Flipkart is a testament to our commitment to building lasting and fruitful relationships that drive us forward," Jonathan added.
CEO Appliances Statement
"Admiral is dedicated to understanding and meeting the unique needs of the Indian market. Our focus on localization and customization ensures that our products resonate with Indian consumers and cater to their specific preferences," stated Vishal Saxena, CEO of Admiral Appliances, Middle East, Africa & S.Asia.
"We are investing in a robust distribution and service network across India. This strategic approach ensures that our products are accessible to consumers nationwide, backed by a reliable service infrastructure," Vishal continued.
"Through effective brand building and marketing strategies, we aim to establish Admiral as a household name in India. Our goal is to create a strong brand presence that reflects quality, innovation, and trust," said Vishal.
By focusing on these three strategies, Admiral is confident in its ability to navigate the Indian market and establish a strong foothold. "Our commitment is to bring you products that exceed your expectations, ensuring a bright and innovative future for Admiral in India," Vishal concluded.
About Admiral Corporation of America
Admiral Corporation of America, headquartered in Florida, USA, has been a pioneer in the consumer electronics industry since 1934. With a legacy of innovation and quality, Admiral has consistently delivered cutting-edge products that enhance the consumer experience. In recent years, the company has expanded its portfolio to include new ventures in mobility and energy sectors, driving a unique ecosystem that integrates advanced technology across various domains. Admiral remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring customer satisfaction, and contributing to a sustainable future.
