Unified Command Provides Situational Update on Recovery Efforts

(Washington, DC) –Since the last situational update, search and recovery operations have continued on the Potomac River. Rescue crews conducted dive operations, utilized side-scan sonar, canvased shorelines, and utilized aerial assets to assist with the search efforts.

Last night, the Blackhawk helicopter was briefly stabilized with a crane to assist in recovery efforts, however, it has not been removed from the water. The U.S. Coast Guard is on the scene with numerous resources assisting with search efforts and enforcing a safety zone on the Potomac River.

Rescue crews have recovered 42 sets of remains and 38 have been positively identified by the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Today, salvage crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving are assessing the area and preparing for the recovery of the aircraft. Divers from the salvage company are surveying the wreckage throughout the day. Additional barges and equipment are expected to arrive later this afternoon. No wreckage is expected to be removed on Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), American and PAL Airlines, and District officials continue to support victims’ families through the Family Assistance Center, ensuring they have access to resources and information.

Unified Command appreciates the continued support from local, regional, and federal partners and thanks the community for its generosity.

Waterway Closure Reminder: The Potomac River north of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge remains closed to all watercraft until further notice.



Media Inquiries: For information on recovery operations, contact [email protected]. All updated regarding the NTSB investigation will be provided by the NTSB on X @NTSB_Newsroom.



To assist those impacted, the Greater Washington Community Foundation has set up a relief fund. Donations can be made at http://donate.thecommunityfoundation.org/dcatogether.