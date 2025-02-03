Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 04, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Ohio University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Village of Higginsport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|New Miami Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Crestline Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Garfield Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Defiance
|Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Delaware
|Olentangy Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|McKean Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Macochee Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|Elyria Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Monroe
|Sunsbury Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Northmor Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Community Improvement Corporation of Noble County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|Carroll Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Perry
|Perry County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Perry County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Seneca-East Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Twinsburg Township - Village of Reminderville Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Southeast Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
