Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 04, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 04, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County District Board of Health

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Athens Ohio University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brown Village of Higginsport

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler New Miami Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Crestline Exempted Village School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Garfield Heights

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Defiance Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Delaware Olentangy Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Licking Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

McKean Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Macochee Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lorain Elyria Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Monroe Sunsbury Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Northmor Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Community Improvement Corporation of Noble County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ottawa Carroll Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Perry Perry County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Perry County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Seneca-East Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Twinsburg Township - Village of Reminderville Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Southeast Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit