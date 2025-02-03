Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 04, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 04, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Athens Ohio University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Village of Higginsport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler New Miami Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Crestline Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Garfield Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Defiance Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Delaware Olentangy Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Licking Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
McKean Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Macochee Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain Elyria Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Monroe Sunsbury Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Northmor Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Community Improvement Corporation of Noble County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ottawa Carroll Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Perry Perry County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Perry County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Seneca-East Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Twinsburg Township - Village of Reminderville Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Southeast Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

