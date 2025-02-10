N Suite Integrates with Soneium

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- double jump.tokyo, Inc. ("double jump.tokyo") is pleased to announce that N Suite, the private key management software for blockchain & gaming projects, is integrating with Soneium.■ Why Soneium is Being IntegratedN Suite is a Private Key Management software for blockchain & gaming projects. It supports companies in the Web3 domain by providing secure and compliant management of Private Keys, alongside capabilities for storing crypto assets, minting NFTs, and deploying smart contracts. Since the service was launched in January 2022, we have supported various blockchains and helped companies introduce blockchains.Soneium is a blockchain produced by Sony Block Solutions Labs Pte. Ltd. under the Sony Group, and has attracted attention from around the world. It says to support the expansion of creativity and strengthen engagement with the fan community, and there are high expectations for how it will be deployed under the umbrella of the Sony Group, which is also one of the world's leading entertainment companies.By integrating with Soneium, N Suite aims to facilitate the adoption of Soneium by companies and promote the widespread use of blockchain in the entertainment domain.■ About N SuiteN Suite is a Private Key Management software for blockchain & gaming projects. It supports companies in the Web3 domain by providing secure and compliant management of Private Keys, alongside capabilities for storing crypto assets, minting NFTs, and deploying smart contracts. N Suite aims to facilitate entry & scaling in the Web3 domain, currently supporting over 60 organizations from startups, all the way to large enterprises.■ How to Sign UpPlease contact us via the Contact page on the N Suite official website ( https://www.nsuite.io/ ) if you are interested in using our services.＜About double jump.tokyo>Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is a leading Japanese startup at the forefront of Web3 solutions and blockchain game development, with notable successes like "My Crypto Heroes" and "Brave Frontier Heroes." As a technology solution provider, the company partners with major enterprises, facilitating the seamless integration of blockchain technologies into their games and overall business strategies. Backed by prominent investors, including Circle, Gate Ventures, Protocol Labs, SBI Investment, Sony Group, and WEMADE, double jump.tokyo boasts collaborations with industry giants such as SEGA, Square-Enix, Bandai-Namco, Ubisoft, and LINE. With a clear mission to drive the widespread adoption of blockchain technologies, the company is dedicated to transforming the global gaming and entertainment industries.

