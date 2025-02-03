Crumbl Delivers Big Flavors for the Big Game

Crumbl

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of people will gather to watch the Big Game on Sunday, February 9th. Crumbl supports football fans and their loved ones by making watch party preparations easier than ever! Fans can claim their watch party cookies starting today, but must pick them up by Saturday evening as all stores are closed on Sundays. With 8 touchdown flavors to choose from, Game Day just got even sweeter!The menu for the week leading up to the Big Game is designed with choices to satisfy a wide range of flavor preferences, including the all-new Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake and Churro Cake. Of course, there are several other fan favorites to choose from.Crumbl desserts are available for both pickup and delivery options through the Crumbl app, and most selections offer Mini sizes as well. DoorDash, UberEats, and EZCater also offer Crumbl delivery options through Saturday night. Crumbl is ready to make your time with friends and family more meaningful with delicious desserts that are meant to be shared.Whether you are cheering for the team from Philadelphia or the team from Kansas City, Crumbl desserts are sure to be the MVP of the party!About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake, Strawberry Pretzel Pie, & More!

