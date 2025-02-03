MindGym and Yoodli Launch Lio to Transform Performance Conversations with AI-Powered Coaching

MindGym Yoodli partnership AI Roleplays for leadership and manager training

MindGym and Yoodli announce Lio, an innovative AI-driven conversation coach. This collaboration transforms how leaders develop workplace communication skills.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindGym , a global leader in behavior change solutions, and Yoodli, an AI-powered roleplay and communication coaching platform, are excited to announce the launch of Lio, an innovative AI-driven performance conversation coach. This collaboration combines Yoodli’s cutting-edge GenAI technology with MindGym’s proven expertise in behavior change to transform how leaders and managers develop and refine critical workplace communication skills.A New Standard for Leadership and Communication Coaching:For over 20 years, MindGym has partnered with the world’s leading organizations to improve performance through behavior change. Now, with Lio, powered by Yoodli, leaders can bridge the gap between learning and action by honing the skills they’ve developed in MindGym programs and practicing essential workplace conversations in a private, intuitive environment.Lio empowers talent teams to guarantee a better return on investment, ensuring the learning from leadership and manager development programs will stick. Users will be able to:1) Master Performance Conversations: Lio’s real-time feedback helps managers improve their ability to navigate challenging conversations, deliver feedback effectively, and foster stronger team relationships.2) Practice What They’ve Learned: Lio reinforces the critical skills leaders develop through MindGym programs, including managing difficult conversations, delivering constructive feedback, holding others accountable, and conducting effective performance coaching.3) Build Communication Confidence: Leaders can practice conversations in a safe, judgment-free space, receiving actionable insights to improve clarity, tone, and presence.4) Deliver Measurable Results: Lio provides detailed feedback on individual progress, enabling organizations to connect leadership development directly to performance outcomes.5) Scale Development Efforts: Available on demand, Lio enables organizations to extend high-quality coaching across teams, supporting leadership development at scale."At Yoodli, we’re committed to making expert communication coaching accessible and actionable for everyone,” said Varun Puri, CEO at Yoodli. “Lio, powered by Yoodli, combines our advanced AI technology with MindGym’s world-class behavior change expertise, giving leaders the tools they need to excel in today’s dynamic workplace.""We’re incredibly excited to introduce Lio and our partnership with Yoodli. The combination of MindGym’s science-based performance management solutions and Yoodli’s AI speech coaching technology has the potential to be transformative to performance and productivity across organizations,” said Christoffer Ellehuus, CEO at MindGym. “We know from our research that 40% of learning and development programs fail due to an inadequate focus on activating what you learn. With Lio we can now significantly reduce that risk by providing a safe space for leaders and managers to practice and refine their performance management and coaching skills."About MindGymMindGym is a global leader in behavior change, partnering with over 60% of the FTSE 100 and S&P 100 companies to transform business performance by changing the way people think, feel, and behave. MindGym’s science-based solutions empower organizations to tackle their most pressing challenges, from leadership development to cultural transformation. Learn more at themindgym.com.About YoodliYoodli is a generative AI roleplay and communication coaching platform that provides private, real-time, and judgment-free practice opportunities for professionals and GTM teams. Yoodli’s SOC2 Type 2 and GDPR-compliant technology is trusted by Fortune 100 companies like Google for enhancing sales certifications, objection handling, leadership development, and more. Learn more at yoodli.ai.MindGym and Yoodli share a vision for enabling leaders to foster better workplaces through impactful conversations. With Lio, this partnership delivers an innovative solution to a critical business need, empowering leaders to drive meaningful change within their organizations.

