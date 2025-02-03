RBI Taps Rick Grant to Drive Strategic Communications for New Data Science Company

Rick Grant

The company expands its team to support its growing client list.

With his deep expertise in shaping complex narratives for diverse audiences, he’s well-suited to enhance our clients’ experiences and help RBI grow into new markets.” — Laura Lasher, CEO at RBI

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI), the innovative AI-focused, outsourced data science firm, announced today the addition of Rick Grant as Communications Lead. Grant brings over 25 years of experience in professional communication, including roles in trade journalism, podcasting, and public relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick to the RBI team,” said Laura Lasher, CEO of RBI. “With his deep expertise in shaping complex narratives for diverse audiences, he’s well-suited to enhance our clients’ experiences and help RBI grow into new markets.”

Grant’s extensive background includes work as a trade journalist in New York, covering financial services and engineering. For the past 17 years, he has led RGA Public Relations, partnering with industry leaders to transform executive visions into powerful narratives through written content, audio, video, and public speaking engagements.

“I have served many innovative companies over the years, helping them explain their complex offerings,” said Grant. “RBI is different because it’s not just cutting-edge technology and it’s not just another industry consultancy. It’s a combination of the two we haven’t seen before. In the short time I’ve been involved with this team, I have been very impressed with what they can do in service to their clients and partners. I’m very proud to be working with them.”

Founded in 2023, RBI supports industry decision makers by leveraging sophisticated AI research techniques to produce detailed reports and actionable insights. The company serves as an outsourced data science department for its clients, delivering results that help them solve problems, innovate, and win more business.

You can reach out to Rick at rgrant@rbiplaybook.com.

About the RBI

Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI) was founded in 2023 to help marketing teams, coaches, and consultants use AI tools to quickly gather and analyze very large data sets so they can win more business, be more effective in their work, and demonstrate their ROI. RBI business analysts accomplish this with sophisticated AI-powered research techniques resulting in detailed reports and action plans, acting as the client’s data science department. The company is currently working to support three national coaching networks. To find out more, visit the company at www.rbiplaybook.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.