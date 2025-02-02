Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces School Choice As Emergency Item

TEXAS, February 2 - Governor Greg Abbott tonight announced school choice as an emergency item for the 89th Legislative Session during his State of the State address in Austin.

Read the Governor’s school choice emergency item.
 
WATCH: Governor Abbott Declares School Choice An Emergency Item
 

