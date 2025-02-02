Governor Abbott Announces Texas Cyber Command An Emergency Item

TEXAS, February 2 - Governor Greg Abbott tonight announced creating the Texas Cyber Command as an emergency item for the 89th Legislative Session during his State of the State address in Austin.

Read the Governor’s creating the Texas Cyber Command emergency item.



WATCH: Governor Abbott On Declaring The Texas Cyber Command An Emergency Item



