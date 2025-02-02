FW: Williston Barracks / Multiple Charges

REVISED*

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1000729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 2, 2025 at approximately 1056 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North / Mile Marker 101.8, Milton

VIOLATION:

Arrest on Warrant x 2

Violation of Conditions of Release x 2

False Information to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Megan Weston

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 2, 2025 at approximately 1056 hours, the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 North near miler marker 101.8 in the town of Milton. While on the stop, the operator provided a false name to State Police. After further investigation, the operator was identified as Megan Weston (41).

Weston was found to have two active warrants and was found to be actively violating two of her court ordered conditions of release. Weston was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing.

At the conclusion of processing, Weston was transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Center where she was held on $200 bail. Weston was cited to appear before the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the offense of Bad Checks (x15). Weston was also cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division for Failure to Appear, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), and False Information to Law Enforcement.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

February 3, 2025 at 1030 hours (Chittenden County)

February 3, 2025 at 1230 hours (Washington County)

March 18, 2025 at 0830 hours (Chittenden County)

COURT: Chittenden x 2, Washington x 1

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: $200

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

