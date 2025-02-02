Clemmons Educational State Forest planning to conduct prescribed burns in the coming weeks

CLAYTON – Clemmons Educational State Forest (ESF) located in Clayton is planning to conduct multiple prescribed burns throughout February and into early March. The purpose for these prescribed burns is to reduce current fuel loads on the forest while improving forest health, promoting new growth and benefiting wildlife habitat.

Due to strict burning criteria largely influenced by weather conditions such as wind, temperature, relative humidity levels and moisture, it can be difficult to provide advanced notice for when a burn will take place, with final decisions made the day of. Clemmons ESF staff will provide as much notice as possible for any forecast closures or public use alterations as a result of a prescribed burn.

Visitors to Clemmons ESF should expect the presence of smoke on days when prescribed fire is being implemented. Depending on burn location and wind direction, evidence of smoke may still be present a few days after the burn.

Prescribed fire remains one of the most effective forest management practices, helping North Carolina forests remain healthy and thrive.

Visitors can find more information about trail closures and other public use area availability by visiting www.ncesf.org/clemmons.html or by contacting Clemmons ESF rangers at 919-553-5651. To learn more about the beneficial use of prescribed fire, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/goodfire.

