N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Awards More Than $6.4 million to Support Agricultural Initiatives

RALEIGH, N.C. – The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (NCTTFC) has awarded more than $6.4 million in funding through 26 grants aimed at strengthening the state’s agricultural economy and supporting rural communities. The selected projects emphasize innovation, farmer education, infrastructure enhancement, and economic resilience in agriculture.

“North Carolina’s agricultural community continues to face mounting challenges, from unpredictable weather to rising operational costs,” said Bill Teague, Chairman of the NCTTFC. “These grants represent an investment in resilience and innovation, supporting the people and projects that will lead agriculture forward in our state.”

The 2025 grant awards encompass a broad range of initiatives, such as enhancing agricultural education at middle and high schools, community colleges, and universities; supporting infrastructure improvements at farmers markets; upgrading loaner equipment at selected extension offices; and the implementation of additional projects aimed at promoting the health and safety of farm families.

Additionally, the Commission has renewed its partnership with the AgVentures program. This initiative provides small cost-share grants directly to farmers in 46 North Carolina counties to improve farm viability and increase profitability. This and the Commission’s support of other farm organizations to ensure that farmers in all 100 counties have access to vital cost-share grant opportunities.

Established by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2000, the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission was created to address the economic impact of the tobacco industry's decline. Initially funded through the national Master Settlement Agreement with tobacco companies, the Commission now receives its funding through state appropriations. Since 2002, the NCTTFC has awarded more than 475 grants to public and nonprofit organizations aligned with its mission to strengthen the rural and tobacco-dependent economies in North Carolina.

For a full list of 2025 grant recipients and more information about the NCTTFC, please visit www.tobaccotrustfund.org or see list below:

2025 Grant Cycle Recipients

Small Farm Resilience and Recovery

Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project

Grant Amount: $100,000.00

Area Served: Buncombe and surrounding counties

Agriculture Facilities Expansion & Improvement

Bladen Community College

Grant Amount: $287,000.00

Area Served: Bladen and surrounding counties

Increasing Market Profitability for Farmers

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Grant Amount: $40,000.00

Area Served: Watauga and surrounding counties

Advancing Rural Veterinary Technician Training

Central Carolina Community College

Grant Amount: $167,000.00

Area Served: Lee and surrounding counties

Certified Safe Farm 2.0

East Carolina University

Grant Amount: $368,187.00

Area Served: Statewide

Jackson County Project RISE

Jackson County

Grant Amount: $500,000.00

Area Served: Jackson and surrounding counties

McDowell Agricultural Center Expansion

McDowell Agricultural Center Inc

Grant Amount: $80,000.00

Area Served: McDowell and surrounding counties

Nash County Outdoor Education Classroom

Nash County

Grant Amount: $102,000.00

Area Served: Nash

AG H2O Strategic Plan

NC Foundation for Soil and Water Conservation Inc

Grant Amount: $107,250.00

Area Served: Statewide

Digital Agriculture Economic Impact Initiative

NCAP Foundation, Inc.

Grant Amount: $450,000.00

Area Served: Statewide

Ag Education Improvement Grants 2025

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc

Grant Amount: $311,400.00

Area Served: Statewide

Agricultural Research and Extension Internships

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc

Grant Amount: $373,629.00

Area Served: Statewide

Executive Farm Management 2027

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc

Grant Amount: $120,957.00

Area Served: Statewide

GrowDairy: Increasing Dairy Farm Competitiveness

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc

Grant Amount: $200,000.00

Area Served: Statewide

Managing Neopestalotiopsis in NC Strawberries

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc

Grant Amount: $77,123.00

Area Served: Statewide

NC AgVentures Farmer Program 2025

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc

Grant Amount: $1,855,660.00

Area Served: 46 central NC counties

NC Cooperative Extension Leadership Academy

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc

Grant Amount: $109,361.00

Area Served: Statewide

Solar Energy Systems Feasibility Study

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc

Grant Amount: $119,741.00

Area Served: Statewide

Beef Industry Curriculum K-12

North Carolina Cattlemen’s Assn Inc

Grant Amount: $18,000.00

Area Served: Statewide

Unified Approach in Eradicating GRKN

North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission Foundation

Grant Amount: $138,173.00

Area Served: Statewide

Mobile Poultry Processing Unit

Richmond County Cooperative Extension

Grant Amount: $8,033.00

Area Served: Richmond and surrounding counties

SCC Enhancing Agricultural Education

Surry Community College

Grant Amount: $163,060.00

Area Served: Surry and surrounding counties

Union County Food Innovation Center

Union County Government

Grant Amount: $500,000.00

Area Served: Union and surrounding counties

TTFC SAE Institute 2026-2028

University of Mount Olive

Grant Amount: $175,000.00

Area Served: Statewide

Harbor District Market Phase II

Washington Harbor District Alliance

Grant Amount: $35,000.00

Area Served: Beaufort and surrounding counties

Small Farm Equipment for NWNC

Watauga County

Grant Amount: $46,906.15

Area Served: Watauga and surrounding counties