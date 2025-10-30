N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Awards More Than $6.4 million to Support Agricultural Initiatives
RALEIGH, N.C. – The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (NCTTFC) has awarded more than $6.4 million in funding through 26 grants aimed at strengthening the state’s agricultural economy and supporting rural communities. The selected projects emphasize innovation, farmer education, infrastructure enhancement, and economic resilience in agriculture.
“North Carolina’s agricultural community continues to face mounting challenges, from unpredictable weather to rising operational costs,” said Bill Teague, Chairman of the NCTTFC. “These grants represent an investment in resilience and innovation, supporting the people and projects that will lead agriculture forward in our state.”
The 2025 grant awards encompass a broad range of initiatives, such as enhancing agricultural education at middle and high schools, community colleges, and universities; supporting infrastructure improvements at farmers markets; upgrading loaner equipment at selected extension offices; and the implementation of additional projects aimed at promoting the health and safety of farm families.
Additionally, the Commission has renewed its partnership with the AgVentures program. This initiative provides small cost-share grants directly to farmers in 46 North Carolina counties to improve farm viability and increase profitability. This and the Commission’s support of other farm organizations to ensure that farmers in all 100 counties have access to vital cost-share grant opportunities.
Established by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2000, the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission was created to address the economic impact of the tobacco industry's decline. Initially funded through the national Master Settlement Agreement with tobacco companies, the Commission now receives its funding through state appropriations. Since 2002, the NCTTFC has awarded more than 475 grants to public and nonprofit organizations aligned with its mission to strengthen the rural and tobacco-dependent economies in North Carolina.
For a full list of 2025 grant recipients and more information about the NCTTFC, please visit www.tobaccotrustfund.org or see list below:
2025 Grant Cycle Recipients
Small Farm Resilience and Recovery
Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project
Grant Amount: $100,000.00
Area Served: Buncombe and surrounding counties
Agriculture Facilities Expansion & Improvement
Bladen Community College
Grant Amount: $287,000.00
Area Served: Bladen and surrounding counties
Increasing Market Profitability for Farmers
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture
Grant Amount: $40,000.00
Area Served: Watauga and surrounding counties
Advancing Rural Veterinary Technician Training
Central Carolina Community College
Grant Amount: $167,000.00
Area Served: Lee and surrounding counties
Certified Safe Farm 2.0
East Carolina University
Grant Amount: $368,187.00
Area Served: Statewide
Jackson County Project RISE
Jackson County
Grant Amount: $500,000.00
Area Served: Jackson and surrounding counties
McDowell Agricultural Center Expansion
McDowell Agricultural Center Inc
Grant Amount: $80,000.00
Area Served: McDowell and surrounding counties
Nash County Outdoor Education Classroom
Nash County
Grant Amount: $102,000.00
Area Served: Nash
AG H2O Strategic Plan
NC Foundation for Soil and Water Conservation Inc
Grant Amount: $107,250.00
Area Served: Statewide
Digital Agriculture Economic Impact Initiative
NCAP Foundation, Inc.
Grant Amount: $450,000.00
Area Served: Statewide
Ag Education Improvement Grants 2025
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc
Grant Amount: $311,400.00
Area Served: Statewide
Agricultural Research and Extension Internships
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc
Grant Amount: $373,629.00
Area Served: Statewide
Executive Farm Management 2027
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc
Grant Amount: $120,957.00
Area Served: Statewide
GrowDairy: Increasing Dairy Farm Competitiveness
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc
Grant Amount: $200,000.00
Area Served: Statewide
Managing Neopestalotiopsis in NC Strawberries
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc
Grant Amount: $77,123.00
Area Served: Statewide
NC AgVentures Farmer Program 2025
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc
Grant Amount: $1,855,660.00
Area Served: 46 central NC counties
NC Cooperative Extension Leadership Academy
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc
Grant Amount: $109,361.00
Area Served: Statewide
Solar Energy Systems Feasibility Study
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc
Grant Amount: $119,741.00
Area Served: Statewide
Beef Industry Curriculum K-12
North Carolina Cattlemen’s Assn Inc
Grant Amount: $18,000.00
Area Served: Statewide
Unified Approach in Eradicating GRKN
North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission Foundation
Grant Amount: $138,173.00
Area Served: Statewide
Mobile Poultry Processing Unit
Richmond County Cooperative Extension
Grant Amount: $8,033.00
Area Served: Richmond and surrounding counties
SCC Enhancing Agricultural Education
Surry Community College
Grant Amount: $163,060.00
Area Served: Surry and surrounding counties
Union County Food Innovation Center
Union County Government
Grant Amount: $500,000.00
Area Served: Union and surrounding counties
TTFC SAE Institute 2026-2028
University of Mount Olive
Grant Amount: $175,000.00
Area Served: Statewide
Harbor District Market Phase II
Washington Harbor District Alliance
Grant Amount: $35,000.00
Area Served: Beaufort and surrounding counties
Small Farm Equipment for NWNC
Watauga County
Grant Amount: $46,906.15
Area Served: Watauga and surrounding counties
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.