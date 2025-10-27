N.C. State Fair wraps up successful ﻿﻿11-day run

﻿﻿RALEIGH – The N.C. State Fair wrapped up its 11-day run of fun and great weather with 946, 811 in attendance. Monday and Tuesday were both strong attendance days, posting the second largest Monday for visitors and the third largest Tuesday. ﻿

“It’s been a very strong year, and we are happy with that,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “A lot of attention gets focused on attendance figures, and we do want to see strong numbers, but that is not the only barometer we use to measure success. Across the fairgrounds and throughout the fair we saw a lot of smiles and a lot of happy people. And that’s what makes all the hard work worthwhile – every day and every year!”﻿

Among the fair highlights were:﻿

A successful Junior Livestock Sale of Champions was held the final day, drawing at total of $214,830 for champions and the junior livestock scholarship program.﻿

Great participation in competitions with over 27,000 general and livestock entries registered. That included a return to a full display of apple entries in the horticulture competitions, bouncing back after Hurricane Helene limited the number of contestants in 2024. ﻿

A site-record giant pumpkin exhibited that weighed in at 2,244.5 pounds. The giant pumpkin contest also drew a second pumpkin weighing over 2,000 pounds.﻿

Smithfield Hunger Relief Day collected enough food for around 150,000 meals or 16 tractor truckloads of food. That food is going to immediately go back into the community to help feed those who need assistance.﻿

Agriculture took center stage as 11 farm families representing agricultural production statewide were highlighted this year as part of the Farm Family of the Day sponsored by Tractor Supply Co.

There's no time like Fair time and now is a great time to mark your calendars for the 2026 N.C. State Fair, which runs Oct. 15-25, 2026.

