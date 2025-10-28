Four inducted into N.C. State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler inducted four new members into the N.C. State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame Sunday, Oct. 26, at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

“Our livestock shows are some of the best in the nation, and the N.C. State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame serves to recognize individuals who work behind the scenes to make that true year after year,” Troxler said. “Generations before and generations to come have benefitted from the dedication and experience of these four individuals, and we are proud to add them to this hall of fame.”

Following is the list of this year’s inductees:

Kimberly Eudy of Cabarrus County was posthumously inducted into the Beef Cattle category. Eudy was involved with the N.C. State Fair for more than two decades. Eudy passed away earlier this year after a brief battle with ALS. Eudy had a third-generation love for agriculture and showing Hereford cattle – a love she instilled in her daughters, Alexis and Courtney. The three traveled the country showing cattle and were fixtures in the Jim Graham Building at the N.C. State Fairgrounds for many years. Even in 2024, when Eudy was in a wheelchair and unable to speak, Eudy was at the fair giving her daughters and their competitors an example of work ethic and persistence. Eudy’s daughter, Alexis Ketchie, accepted the honor on her mother’s behalf.

Russell “Rusty” Isley of Alamance County was inducted into the Dairy Cattle category. Isley has been involved in showing dairy cattle his whole life. His father, G. Russell Isley, started showing cows in 1948, and as soon as Rusty could walk, he was showing alongside him. Rusty instilled show life into his three children, and his grandchildren are showing at the fair now, too. The 2025 N.C. State Fair marked the 78th consecutive year the Isley family has shown cattle at the N.C. State Fair. Rusty joins his father, a 1994 N.C. State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame inductee. Rusty is passionate about supporting young showers and educating kids about dairy cows. His commitment led to success in the showring, and he is well-decorated in awards. In addition to dedicating his life to showing and judging, Rusty has served on numerous dairy boards, including the North Carolina Jersey Breeders Association and the North Carolina Dairy Youth Foundation. He actively serves on the North Carolina Purebred Dairy Cattle Association, where he has served for nearly 40 years through four terms as president.

William Johnson of Wake County was inducted into the General Supporters category. Johnson has been a humble supporter of the N.C. State Fair livestock shows since around 1980. He began providing the wheat straw for the horse shows at the fair before the Hunt Horse Complex was even built. Once the facility was complete, Johnson was awarded the first stall cleaning contract for the fair’s horse shows and oversaw that work through 2015. Johnson has continued to provide guidance, support and supplies whenever needed. Over time, Johnson became the go-to person for livestock exhibitors at the State Fair – providing feed, bedding and other supplies. Eventually, he became the provider of feed and bedding for not just the livestock show but also the junior show and all the animal exhibits, pony rides, circuses, 4-H events and the Children’s Barnyard. He has supported not only the State Fair but also other Department of Agriculture events across North Carolina by hauling stalls, tables and equipment from Raleigh to Asheville, Williamston, Lumberton and beyond. He’s the person who works all hours to make sure every exhibitor, every animal and every show has what’s needed. His dedication, ingenuity and tireless service have made him an essential part of the State Fair family.

Ellen Mabry of Stanly County was inducted into the Sheep category. Mabry has been a fixture in the North Carolina sheep industry and at the N.C. State Fair for more than four decades. A native of Stanly County, Ellen grew up on her family’s century-old farm where her love of sheep began. She started raising her own flock in college in the 1970s — a passion that continues to this day. Her deeper involvement with the State Fair began when her daughter, Lauren, started showing sheep in 1991. Soon after, Ellen was asked to serve as the Junior Ewe Meat Breeds Show Secretary, a role she held for nearly 25 years. She worked closely with fair staff and the N.C. Sheep Producers Association to grow the shows and create new opportunities, including helping start the North Carolina Born and Bred Class, which later became the Got to Be NC Award. In 2013, Ellen faced a major life change after losing her leg after that year’s fair. But she refused to let that stop her, and by the 2017 fair, she was back in the show ring, showing sheep once again. Ellen’s story is one of perseverance, community and love for agriculture. Her dedication has inspired countless youth exhibitors and fairgoers, and her efforts continue to strengthen North Carolina’s sheep industry and the N.C. State Fair.

Since 1980, the N.C. State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame has served to recognize outstanding supporters of the fair’s livestock shows. Candidates for induction can be producers of livestock that have exhibited and promoted livestock shows at the fair, or a person who has served as a fair employee, representative of a business, extension worker or others from agricultural organizations.

Including this year’s honorees, 189 individuals have been inducted into the N.C. State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame.

