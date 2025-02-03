Nominations Now Open For the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame 2025 Class

Nominate a NC woman who has made a significant impact on the business community to become a 2025 inductee to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame today.

By inducting these trailblazers into the NCWBO Hall of Fame, we inspire the next generation of women business leaders and reinforce their critical role in shaping North Carolina's economic future.” — Wendy Coulter, Founder of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy Coulter, Founder and President of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame announced today that nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 class of inductees. Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions for women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina.Inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame must meet the criteria stated on the website. Consideration of potential inductees requires that their efforts, accomplishments and impact be documented and widely honored. A nomination form is available on the website at https://ncwbohalloffame.org/nominations/ The nominations window will run through April 30, and the inductees will be honored at the 8th Annual Awards Gala in October in the Triangle area of NC. October also marks National Women’s Small Business Month, when the SBA celebrates women-owned businesses and their lasting impact on the economy."North Carolina is a hotbed for women's entrepreneurship, with multiple cities ranking among the nation's best for women's business success. The NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame was born from the belief that recognizing the achievements of our pioneering women entrepreneurs is essential. By honoring these trailblazers, we inspire the next generation of women business leaders and reinforce their critical role in shaping North Carolina's economic future,” said Wendy Coulter, founder of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame. “The entrepreneurial spirit of women in NC is stronger than ever, and our state is reaping the rewards. The NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame is a testament to the power of this community. We honor the women who built the foundation for today's success, and we champion the continued growth and influence of women-owned businesses throughout the state."Past inductees to the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame include:2024: Carolina Aponte, Maria Garza, Dr. Sarah Glova, Brenda Harris, Cathy Hunt, Maggie Kane, Darelyn (DJ) Mitsch, Gale Adcock (Advocacy Award), Dr. Cheryl Sutton (Advocacy Award)2023: Gabi Angelini, Denise Bennett (Advocacy Award), Cameron Cruse, Jan Davis, Judy Fourie, Carol Lilly (Advocacy Award), Teresa Spangler, Angelica Thacker, Amy Wright2022: Mary Diener, Monica Doss, Van Eure, Katie Gailes (Advocacy Award), Lorraine Johnson, Joan Maxwell, Sepi Saidi2021: Myjestic "Jessie" Anderson, Senator Sydney Batch (Advocacy Award), Ashley Christensen, Wendy Fletcher Hardee, Shelley McPhatter, Monica Smiley2020: Dawn Chaney, Wendy Coulter, Carolyn Covington, Kellie Falk, Olalah Njenga, Beth Wood (Advocacy Award)2019: Ann Bailey, Cindy (Whitehead) Eckert, Andrea Harris, Nancy McFarlane (Advocacy Award), Fabi Preslar, Ashley Thomas2018: Leah Brown, Mary Cantando, Mildred Council (“Mama Dip”), Linda Craft, Barksdale "Dale" Halton, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall (Advocacy Award), Elizabeth Nisbet Miller, Sheila Hale Ogle, Sara Garces Roselli, Gloria ShealeyFor more information or to nominate a deserving woman to the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org/ If you are interested in sponsoring the event, contact Wendy Coulter at 919-812-0284 or by email to wendy@hummingbird-creative.com.If you are interested in serving on the selection committee, contact Johnny Bass at johnny@bassbusinesssolutions.com.About the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame:Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions for women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina. Selection for the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame requires that the woman's efforts, accomplishments and impact be documented and widely honored within the business community. Further, the criteria for induction into the Hall of Fame emphasizes the descriptors “significant”, “enduring contributions" and “impact” on women’s entrepreneurial development. The North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org/

