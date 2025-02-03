SDAIA's Awards AI Service Provider Accreditation Certificates to Over 40 Entities in Saudi Arabia

SDAIA's National Data Management Office Director Awards AI Service Provider Accreditation Certificates to Over 40 Entities in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Director of the National Data Management Office (NDMO) at the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) Alrebdi bin Fahad Alrebdi yesterday awarded AI service provider accreditation certificates to 40 entities in Saudi Arabia. These entities met the AI ethics maturity requirements and standards for AI products and services, demonstrating reliability, responsible use, and commitment to AI principles and ethics.The awards were presented at the conclusion of a two-day meeting organized by SDAIA in Riyadh. The meeting, which focused on the current state of AI regulation and governance in Saudi Arabia, was attended by over 700 officials from the government and private sectors.The accreditation certificate aligns with SDAIA’s strategic objectives to establish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a leader in the responsible use of AI. Entities interested in obtaining the certificate and badges can access the National Data Governance Platform: https://dgp.sdaia.gov.sa/wps/portal/pdp/home The meeting saw broad participation from experts, specialists, stakeholders, and representatives from the government and private sectors. Discussions included the Kingdom's AI readiness report, enhancing responsible AI use to raise the level of AI maturity, and the importance of adopting controls and policies that support the ethical use of smart technologies in the Kingdom. University representatives and early adopters of AI badges also shared their local and global experiences in achieving responsible use of AI products.Participants discussed the study of AI regulations across sectors, the achievements and challenges facing AI regulation in government and private entities, and international experiences in the field.This meeting reflects SDAIA's ongoing efforts to regulate the data and AI sectors in the Kingdom by developing specialized policies, standards, and controls, as well as promoting awareness and adoption of relevant regulations, laws, and decisions related to data and AI.As the national reference for all matters related to data and AI in Saudi Arabia, including regulation, development, and handling, SDAIA aims to raise the level of adoption and maturity of AI services and products in the Kingdom to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.