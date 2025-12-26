King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2025 launches with falconers from nine countries

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2025, the world’s largest falconry gathering, launched on Thursday at the Saudi Falcons Club headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.The festival, which runs from Dec. 25 to Jan. 10, 2026, is organized by the Saudi Falcons Club and features wide participation from Saudi and international falconers.The opening day saw six qualifying rounds for elite Saudi competitors across several categories, including Pure Gyr (juvenile and mature), Gyr Hybrid (juvenile and mature), and Saker (juvenile and mature).A total of 139 rounds will be held during the festival, offering 1,012 prizes with a combined value exceeding SAR 38 million, across two main competitions: Al-Melwah, the 400-meter lure race, and Al-Mazayen, the falcon beauty contest.Al-Mulwah includes categories for owners, amateurs, professionals, and elite competitors, with dedicated rounds for local and international falconers. Al-Mazayen focuses on falcon aesthetics based on specific judging criteria and attracts participants from multiple countries.This year’s festival brings together falconers from nine countries, led by participants from Gulf Cooperation Council states, alongside competitors from Italy, Ireland, and Syria. The festival has previously earned three Guinness World Records as the world’s largest falconry festival by number of participating falcons.Saudi Falcons Club spokesperson Waleed Al-Taweel said the festival places strong emphasis on engaging future generations, with dedicated rounds for children and women, as well as a schools category aimed at expanding participation and preserving the sport in a structured manner.He added that the festival also introduces new specialized rounds, including the Nova Falcon round and another dedicated to Mongolian falcons.The festival is open to visitors daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alongside the competitions, it features falconry equipment exhibitions, productive family showcases, sponsor pavilions, and the “Future Falconer” zone, which offers educational and interactive programs for children, as well as outdoor activities highlighting the cultural heritage of falconry.Falconry has been inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2010. The festival reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for falconry, offering a 17-day experience for falconers, visitors, and enthusiasts.

