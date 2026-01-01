Tomorrow, Friday: Launch of the King Abdulaziz Cup Heats at the 2025 Falconry Festival

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2025 reaches its decisive, crowning stage tomorrow, Friday, with the launch of the King Abdulaziz Cup heats for each category within the Al-Melwah competition. The day’s contests will kick off with six heats dedicated to international falcon owners in the following categories: Shaheen (juvenile and mature), Hur (juvenile and mature), and Gyr Hybrid (juvenile and mature).International falconers will compete across the Owners and Professional tracks, vying directly for the King Abdulaziz Cups across the various categories. This year’s edition brings together participants from eight countries, led by falconers from the GCC states, alongside entries from Italy and Ireland. The festival continues to strengthen its global profile after recording three Guinness World Records as the world’s largest falconry festival in terms of the number of participating falcons.Locally, falconers across the tracks (Elite – Professionals – Owners – Amateurs) concluded the qualifying rounds over the past days with 53 heats, the latest held today, Thursday, through the Elite local heats. These qualifiers saw ten winners advance from each heat to compete in the King Abdulaziz Cup heats.In a new addition, Friday will, for the first time, feature the “Schools Heat,” organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, aiming to reinforce national identity, introduce younger generations to the world of falcons and falconry, and pass down the heritage of fathers and grandfathers. The heat will include 200 male and female students aged 7 to 17, selected through extensive coordination with a number of schools, including field visits and introductory sessions. The day’s program will also include the “Future Falconer Heat,” which the club has continued to stage in response to strong interest from youth and their parents.The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2025, held in Riyadh with broad participation from local and international falconers, features 139 heats and offers 1,012 prizes with a total value exceeding SAR 38 million.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.