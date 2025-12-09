King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival to kick off on Dec. 25 with global participation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Falcons Club is gearing up to launch the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2025 at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, running from Dec. 25, 2025, to Jan. 10, 2026. The event is expected to draw wide participation from local and international falconers.The annual festival has grown into one of the world’s largest falconry gatherings, attracting competitors vying for top titles and prizes in the milwah and mazayen competitions. It has secured three Guinness World Records for the highest number of falcons participating.Walid Al-Taweel, spokesman for the Saudi Falcons Club, said the club is fully prepared to deliver a more advanced and refreshed edition of the festival. He noted that the event enjoys the strong support of the Kingdom’s leadership and highlights Saudi Arabia’s deep-rooted falconry heritage.“Today, the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival stands as a global destination that brings together leading falconers from around the world across categories including owners, amateurs, professionals and elite competitors,” Al-Taweel said. “This year, we aim to offer a more integrated experience with significant upgrades in organization and competitions.”He said the festival has introduced new races in the milwah category to further promote falconry as a cultural and economic tradition. These include the Nova Race, the Mongolian Falcons Race, two Shalfa King races, a schools race and a women’s race, reflecting evolving participant needs and growing interest in the sport.The festival underscores the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve cultural heritage, empower falconers, nurture emerging talent and strengthen Riyadh’s position on the global heritage events map.

