GroundWorx Partners with Living Turf for Autonomous Soil Wireless Monitoring in Australia and New Zealand

GroudWorx brings its GX-1 Series sensors to Australia and New Zealand to further water conservation efforts.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GroundWorx , a global leader in autonomous soil monitoring technology, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Living Turf , the premier distributor of turf management products and services in Australia and New Zealand. This strategic collaboration designates Living Turf as a key distributor of the GroundWorx advanced soil monitoring sensors, empowering turf managers across the region to optimize soil health and achieve unmatched efficiency in water management.The GroundWorx state-of-the-art soil monitoring sensors provide real-time, accurate data on critical soil metrics, including moisture, temperature, and salinity. This information enables turf professionals to make informed decisions that improve turf quality, conserve water, and reduce operating costs—a necessity in the diverse and challenging climates of Australia and New Zealand."We are delighted to partner with Living Turf, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Brad David, CEO of GroundWorx. "Their reputation for delivering industry-leading solutions and their deep expertise in turf management makes them an ideal partner as we bring our cutting-edge soil monitoring technology to a new region. Together, we’re enabling turf professionals to achieve healthier landscapes and smarter resource use."Living Turf has been a trusted resource for golf course superintendents, sports field managers, and turf professionals for over two decades. With its extensive network and proven expertise, Living Turf will offer the GroundWorx innovative sensors alongside comprehensive support and training to ensure seamless adoption."Partnering with GroundWorx allows us to expand our offering of best-in-class solutions for turf professionals," said Martin O’Malley, Irrigation Technical Sales at Living Turf. "The GroundWorx autonomous soil monitoring system aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver smarter turf management solutions. This technology will help our customers conserve water, reduce inputs, and maintain top-quality playing surfaces across a variety of climates and conditions."The GroundWorx sensors are particularly well-suited for golf courses, sports fields, and other high-performance turf environments, where precision soil monitoring can make a measurable difference in turf health and water conservation. By leveraging these sensors, turf managers can proactively address soil issues, optimize irrigation schedules, and achieve sustainability goals with confidence.This partnership represents a significant step forward in the GroundWorx mission to transform turf management through data-driven innovation. Turf professionals in Australia and New Zealand can now access the GroundWorx solutions through Living Turf’s trusted network, supported by industry experts dedicated to their success.About GroundWorx:GroundWorx is a global innovator in autonomous soil monitoring technology, helping turf managers and landscape professionals optimize water use, enhance soil health, and achieve sustainability goals. Through its advanced sensors and data-driven solutions, GroundWorx empowers users to make smarter decisions for healthier, more sustainable landscapes.About Living TurfLiving Turf is Australia and New Zealand’s leading supplier of turf management products, solutions, and services. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Living Turf partners with turf professionals to deliver sustainable outcomes for golf courses, sports fields, and high-performance turf environments.

