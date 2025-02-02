Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1000613

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Shae Riedinger

STATION: Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: January 30, 2025, at 1650 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 11.4, Brattleboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:     

Vermont State Police is looking into an incident that happened on I-91 Northbound, at mile marker 11.4 in the town of Brattleboro, Vermont.

 

Attached is a photo of one of the involved vehicles. Anyone with information about the vehicle is encouraged to contact Trooper Shae Riedinger at the Westminster State Police Barracks, using (802) 722-4600.

 

Trooper Riedinger

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

