Westminster Barracks - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1000613
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Shae Riedinger
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: January 30, 2025, at 1650 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 11.4, Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police is looking into an incident that happened on I-91 Northbound, at mile marker 11.4 in the town of Brattleboro, Vermont.
Attached is a photo of one of the involved vehicles. Anyone with information about the vehicle is encouraged to contact Trooper Shae Riedinger at the Westminster State Police Barracks, using (802) 722-4600.
Trooper Riedinger
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd,
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
