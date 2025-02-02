Westminster Barracks - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B1000613 RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Shae Riedinger STATION: Westminster Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 DATE/TIME: January 30, 2025, at 1650 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 11.4, Brattleboro, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police is looking into an incident that happened on I-91 Northbound, at mile marker 11.4 in the town of Brattleboro, Vermont. Attached is a photo of one of the involved vehicles. Anyone with information about the vehicle is encouraged to contact Trooper Shae Riedinger at the Westminster State Police Barracks, using (802) 722-4600. Trooper Riedinger Vermont State Police Troop B - Westminster Barracks 1330 Westminster Heights Rd, Putney, VT 05346 (802) 722-4600

