Mid-Century Modern Masterpiece Hits the Market in Bay City

Estate property designed by the renowned architect Irving Tobocman features four bedrooms, artfully crafted built-ins and a salt water pool backyard oasis.

This home is more than just a residence; it is a work of art. Opportunities to own a piece of architectural history like this are exceptionally rare.” — Tom Webb

BAY CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Webb Property Group at Century 21 Signature Realty is thrilled to announce the exclusive listing of 102 Boehringer Court a rare architectural treasure available for discerning homebuyers and design enthusiasts.This perfectly preserved Mid-century modern home, crafted by master builder Ed Freidinger and designed by the renowned Irving Tobocman, is now on the market, offering a seamless blend of timeless elegance, superior craftsmanship, and contemporary comfort.Stepping inside this architectural gem is like stepping back in time to an era of bold design and meticulous attention to detail. The home boasts custom-built cabinetry, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and luxurious finishes such as marble vanities, terrazzo flooring, and skylights that bathe the interior in natural light. Expansive windows provide a seamless connection to the meticulously landscaped surroundings, emphasizing the home’s harmonious relationship with nature.The master suite is a private retreat featuring a spacious closet and an exquisite five-piece bath. At the heart of the home, a stunning travertine-surrounded fireplace anchors the living space, while the dining room’s floating sideboard with a marble top adds a touch of sophistication. The chef’s kitchen is thoughtfully designed with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, double oven, and generous storage, making it both functional and stylish.Beyond the interiors, the outdoor space transforms this home into a private oasis. A sparkling saltwater pool is accompanied by a separate pool house, complete with his-and-her changing rooms—perfect for hosting or unwinding in luxury. The partially finished basement offers even more unique features, including a rare fall-out shelter, paying homage to the distinctive design ethos of the Mid-century era."This home is more than just a residence; it is a work of art. Opportunities to own a piece of architectural history like this are exceptionally rare," said Tom Webb about the new listing.Serious buyers are encouraged to schedule a private tour to experience the unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship of this one-of-a-kind property.Contact Information:Tom Webb, Associate BrokerCentury 21 Signature RealtyT: (989) 492-0650E: tom@tomwebb.comW: https://realestate.tomwebb.com/102Boehringer About Tom Webb:Tom Webb is the Managing Broker of Century 21 Signature and the Webb Property Group, bringing over 16 years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the real estate industry. With a Master's Degree from Central Michigan University, Tom is well-versed in the complexities of real estate transactions and the market as a whole. He holds a residential builder's license, a real estate broker license, and a mortgage loan originator license, making him a versatile and highly skilled professional.Tom is a Past President of the Midland Board of REALTORSand has been honored as REALTORof the Year, demonstrating his leadership and commitment to excellence in the field. His dedication to his clients and the real estate community has established him as a trusted and respected leader.

