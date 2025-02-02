Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1000683

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: February 01, 2025, at 2055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 8 off ramp I-91 S, Weathersfield

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident - LSA

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Mcjuary                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-91 S at the exit 8 off ramp. The operator had left his vehicle on the side of the road after hitting the exit sign. Further investigation revealed Tyler Mcjuary (32) was the operator and he was given a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on March 18, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2025 – 08:30 AM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Westminster Barracks - LSA

