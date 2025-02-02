Westminster Barracks - LSA
CASE#: 25B1000683
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: February 01, 2025, at 2055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 8 off ramp I-91 S, Weathersfield
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident - LSA
ACCUSED: Tyler Mcjuary
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-91 S at the exit 8 off ramp. The operator had left his vehicle on the side of the road after hitting the exit sign. Further investigation revealed Tyler Mcjuary (32) was the operator and he was given a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on March 18, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2025 – 08:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
