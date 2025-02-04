All Aboard the Easter Bunny Train Ride and Egg Hunt at Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, NJ

Easter Egg Hunt at the Bunny Patch Meet and greet with Mr. Bunny Pictures with Mr. Bunny

Get ready for a fun-filled Easter celebration as the Delaware River Railroad Excursions welcomes the Easter Bunny Train Ride and Easter Egg Hunt

It was n amazing fun filled time by all. Children & adults. All you heard was laughter & people having an awesome time. AThis is excellent family fun” — Denise Dzubur

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a fun-filled Easter celebration as the Delaware River Railroad Excursions welcomes the Easter Bunny Train Ride and Easter Egg Hunt on April 12,13,19 and 20th. Families and children of all ages are invited to hop on board the train and join in on the festivities.During the train ride, passengers will be entertained by Mr. Bunny himself, along with juggling and singing hobos. The train will make a stop at the bunny patch, where a field of colorful eggs awaits. Each child will have the opportunity to find and collect six eggs to take home as a special Easter treat.This event is perfect for families looking for a unique and memorable way to celebrate Easter. The train ride offers a scenic view of the Delaware River and surrounding countryside, making it a perfect outing for the whole family. Children will have a blast searching for eggs and meeting the Easter Bunny, while parents can sit back and enjoy the ride.Tickets for the Easter Bunny Train Ride and Egg Hunt are now available for purchase online or at the ticket office. Prices are $20 for adults, $14 for children ages 2-12, and $4.00 for children under 2. Don't miss out on this exciting event that combines the joy of Easter with a train ride adventure. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Delaware River Railroad Excursions website.Join us for a day of Easter fun at the Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, NJ. The Easter Bunny Train Ride and Egg Hunt is a must-attend event for families looking for a unique and enjoyable way to celebrate the holiday. Don't forget to bring your Easter baskets and get ready for an egg-citing adventure!

The Easter Bunny Train Ride & Easter Egg Hunt

