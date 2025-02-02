D-Central Proposes Swift Shift to Bitcoin and AI Computing in Canada to Counter U.S. Tariffs Immediately

Technician making an ASIC Repair on T17+ Hashboard Antminer Loki Rig Mods with APW3 Side Hodler 5 Minibits powered by Bitaxe, side by side, in different colors

Canada’s energy can become digital gold overnight, fueling our entire tech renaissance.” — Jonathan Bertrand, President of D-Central Technologies

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of steep U.S. tariffs targeting Canadian imports, blockchain consultancy and Bitcoin mining specialist D-Central Technologies is proposing a rapid, innovative response. Rather than allowing new trade barriers to undermine Canada’s resource-based economy, D-Central advocates redirecting energy exports into domestic Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence (AI) computing. By transforming raw energy into digital value, Canada could weather the immediate impact of tariffs while attracting high-tech investment that would otherwise flow to the United States.President Donald Trump’s administration recently imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, including a 10% levy on oil exports. These measures, effective February 4, 2025, threaten a trade partnership in which crude oil, natural gas, and electricity have long been cornerstones. Canada supplied 61% of U.S. crude imports in 2021, emphasizing the depth of cross-border interdependence. With tariffs causing potential price hikes and reduced demand, many observers fear negative consequences for Canada’s energy sector.D-Central’s proposal seeks to sidestep these challenges by using domestic energy sources to power computationally intensive industries. Bitcoin mining and AI processing both consume large amounts of electricity but yield high-value outputs: mined Bitcoins and cutting-edge AI services. Rather than exporting raw energy only to see it taxed at the border, Canada could effectively “export” energy in digital form, bypassing tariffs on physical commodities.A particular twist lies in the Trump administration’s support for Bitcoin, underscored by plans to include Bitcoin in U.S. national reserves. If Canada harnesses its energy domestically for mining, the resulting cryptocurrency could supply U.S. demand without requiring an exchange of physical oil or gas. Tariffs intended to penalize Canadian exporters might inadvertently boost Canada’s position as a crypto-mining powerhouse, ironically driven by the United States’ own pro-Bitcoin policy.Beyond Bitcoin, AI computing is another major beneficiary of abundant energy resources. Training advanced machine learning models and processing vast datasets requires robust, reliable power. Trump’s administration has signaled its desire to lead in AI, allocating substantial federal funds to attract tech firms. However, if Canada retains more of its energy at home, American and international AI companies may find Canadian data centers more appealing than those in the U.S., even with tariffs in place. The combination of stable energy supplies, supportive policies, and local manufacturing could trigger a surge of tech-oriented investment, fueling Canadian job creation and innovation.D-Central highlights potential environmental benefits as well. Many Canadian provinces rely on low-emission hydropower. Where natural gas flaring does occur, mobile mining units can convert methane into electricity, reducing harmful emissions more effectively than routine flaring. In residential and commercial spaces, “dual-purpose” mining can capture the excess heat generated by hardware for heating, minimizing waste.According to D-Central, the necessary infrastructure for this immediate pivot already exists. With data centers located near energy sources, producers could offset lost revenues from physical exports by earning income through digital currencies or AI contracts. D-Central’s team stands ready to consult on hardware sourcing , data center construction, operational feasibility, and sustainability metrics. The company also emphasizes its commitment to local manufacturing, bolstered by a growing 3D printing farm that helps produce mining and data center components on Canadian soil.Far from a purely defensive maneuver, this approach could modernize Canada’s economy for the digital age. If global demand for Bitcoin remains robust and AI continues expanding, retaining energy domestically might prove more lucrative than traditional exports ever were—particularly under the weight of tariffs. Proponents believe this strategy could quickly elevate Canada’s status as a leader in both cryptocurrency mining and AI research, ensuring that any short-term disruption from tariffs evolves into long-term advantage.D-Central urges policymakers, energy firms, and industry stakeholders to act swiftly. By embracing this vision of data-driven resource utilization, Canada can convert what might otherwise be a damaging trade conflict into a catalyst for technological growth and environmental responsibility.About D-Central TechnologiesD-Central Technologies is a Canadian leader in Bitcoin mining, blockchain consulting, and innovative energy solutions. The company provides end-to-end services that cover hardware procurement, maintenance, localized manufacturing, and operational planning for Bitcoin mining and AI computing. Dedicated to responsible progress, D-Central focuses on energy efficiency, emission reduction, and strategic foresight to empower a resilient digital economy.

