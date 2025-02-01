U.S. Chamber: Tariffs Are Not the Answer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President and Head of International John Murphy released the following statement regarding President Trump's announcement that the administration will implement 25% percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 10% tariffs on China:

"The President is right to focus on major problems like our broken border and the scourge of fentanyl, but the imposition of tariffs under IEEPA is unprecedented, won’t solve these problems, and will only raise prices for American families and upend supply chains. The Chamber will consult with our members, including main street businesses across the country impacted by this move, to determine next steps to prevent economic harm to Americans. We will continue to work with Congress and the administration on solutions to address the fentanyl and border crisis."