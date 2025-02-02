ATI Offers Personal Fitness Trainer Career Training in Las Vegas, NV

The Advanced Training Institute (ATI) offers students in Las Vegas, Nevada a comprehensive Personal Fitness Trainer career training program.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Advanced Training Institute (ATI) offers thorough, comprehensive Personal Fitness Trainer career training for individuals interested in joining this exciting career path. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada , ATI specializes in training students for careers in growing fields.The Advanced Training Institute (ATI) trains students for careers as Personal Fitness Trainers in as few as 10 months. ATI’s Personal Fitness Trainer program is a comprehensive, focused program providing the knowledge and skills necessary to enter this rewarding field. Students in ATI’s program complete courses in Anatomy, Physiology, Kinesiology, Biomechanics, Exercise Philosophy, Introduction to Business and Sales, Strength and Conditioning, Supplementation, and Corrective Exercise Techniques.In ATI’s Personal Fitness Trainer program, students learn more than just theoretical knowledge, ATI’s program teaches students practical applications, including:How to create safe and effective exercise techniquesHow to perform fitness assessmentsHow to create workout plans based on assessment findingsHow to provide clients with personalized diet plans and nutritional guidanceHow to provide clients with health and wellness coaching in a variety of settingsUpon completion of the 10-month program, students will be prepared to obtain certifications from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). Professional certification demonstrates a level of dedication to the field, and shows employers and clients the graduate has invested in their skills and training. With a diploma from ATI and professional certification from NASM, graduates will be thoroughly prepared to pursue a new career as a Personal Fitness Trainer.The Advanced Training Institute offers training programs designed to quickly prepare students for immediate entry-level employment in careers in the trades. In addition to the Personal Fitness Trainer program, ATI also offers certificate programs to train students for careers as Electricians, Automotive Technicians, and HVAC/R Technicians. For a complete list of programs, visit ATI’s career training programs page.The Advanced Training Institute (ATI) is career-focused and outcome-driven. To demonstrate their commitment to their graduates and their successful placement, ATI offers career placement assistance to all graduates throughout their careers. To learn more about the Advanced Training Institute, visit https://atitraining.edu About Us:The Advanced Training Institute provides career-training opportunities in a relatively short period of time to prepare students for entry-level positions in their field of study. Our goal is to assist every student to achieve their educational and professional goals. ATI is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) and is licensed by the Nevada Commission on Postsecondary Education.

