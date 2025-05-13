IntelliTec College Acquires Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences

Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, of Las Vegas, NV, begins an exciting new chapter under the new ownership of IntelliTec College.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DVMD LLC, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is delighted to unveil the acquisition of Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences , the latest addition to its portfolio of career schools and colleges. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada , Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences joins IntelliTec College’s existing network of beauty schools in Colorado.Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences will be a branch campus of IntelliTec College - Colorado Springs. Established in 1965, the Colorado Springs, Colorado location is the original IntelliTec College campus, and is celebrating 60 years of operation this year.The acquisition of Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences will enhance IntelliTec College’s existing network of career training schools, which includes IntelliTec College campuses in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as IBMC College, with campuses in Longmont, Greeley, and Fort Collins, Colorado. Euphoria Institute joins an extensive network of beauty schools, which includes the IntelliTec College campuses in Grand Junction and Pueblo, Colorado, which both offer Cosmetology training, and the IBMC College campuses, which each offer Cosmetology, Barbering, and Esthetics career training programs.Wayne Zellner, Vice President of Operations at IntelliTec College, emphasized that students can expect a seamless transition following the January 2025 acquisition. “Our top priority is ensuring that Euphoria Institute students experience no disruption to their education or training,” Zellner said. “Students will continue to receive the same quality instruction and support they enrolled for, with the added benefit of ongoing enhancements to our beauty career training programs in the months ahead.”David Vice, Chief Executive Officer of IntelliTec College, emphasized the broader impact of the transition, stating, “This acquisition allows us to enhance our beauty career training programs and provide students with access to updated tools, modern technology, and expanded resources. It represents a meaningful investment in our students’ futures and supports our continued commitment to workforce development in the communities we serve.”Designed to turn beauty enthusiasts into career professionals, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences offers students practical training to master their skills in a hands-on environment. Students benefit from flexible program schedules, including day, evening, and weekend classes, and are guided by the professional instruction of passionate instructors who provide the latest beauty trends and technology in a supportive environment where every student can thrive. Programs at Euphoria Institute include: Aesthetics, Cosmetology, and Nail Technology. Students in every program gain hands-on training in Euphoria’s modern salon and spa, where they can build a portfolio by working with real clients.Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). Euphoria Institute (IntelliTec College) is also approved to operate by the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology (NVCOSMO).For more information about Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, visit their website at https://euphoriainstitute.com/ or call (702) 341-8111. For more information about IntelliTec College, visit https://intellitec.edu/

