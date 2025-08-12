One-Time Annie Leibovitz Protégé, Alex Herring, Turns His Lens on Bend

Alex Herring, one-time protege of Annie Leibovitz, offers his world-class photography services to Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed photographer Alex Herring, whose early career included working under the legendary Annie Leibovitz , has officially made Bend, Oregon his creative home base. With an illustrious background shaped by years in New York City’s elite photography circles, Herring is now offering his world-class commercial architecture photography, portraiture, branding and select real estate photography services throughout Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.Herring’s journey began 16 years ago in New York City, where he joined Annie Leibovitz’s elite team. There, he played a vital role in pre- and post-production, lighting design, and helped bring to life iconic campaigns for American Express, Louis Vuitton featuring Keith Richards, and the famed Vanity Fair Hollywood issues. These experiences positioned Herring at the heart of photography excellence and spurred a career defined by artistic precision and technical mastery, allowing him to later collaborate with other globally celebrated photographers, including Peter Lindberg and Steven Klein.“Working with Annie and the NYC fashion photography elite gave me a masterclass in visual storytelling,” says Herring. “It shaped how I work with light, a cohesive narrative, and human expression to this day.”Despite his success in the city, Herring’s heart always remained in the outdoors. After nearly a decade in New York, he moved west to Jackson Hole, focusing his lens on the grandeur and rugged beauty of the region and people who call it home, capturing some of the West’s very best architecture and real estate.Now rooted in Bend, Oregon, Alex and his wife Jamie, a writer and designer, have found the perfect creative environment to raise their family. Through Alex Herring Photography , he offers a fresh, elevated visual style to architects, designers, real estate professionals, and local brands in Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.Whether it’s showcasing a luxury modern home, capturing a custom-built space, or developing a cohesive brand story, Alex Herring delivers a rare combination of artistry, commercial experience, and local insight. His work helps clients stand out in Central Oregon’s competitive design and real estate markets.Now Booking in Bend and Central Oregon:- Architecture and Real Estate Photography- Portraiture & Branding- Landscape & Fine Art Imagery- Commercial Campaigns across the Pacific NorthwestLet your next project make a lasting impression.Book a session or request a quote today.Contact:Alex Herring Photography📍 Bend, Oregon📧 alex@alexherring.com

