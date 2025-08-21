IntelliTec College - Pueblo Wins Three CommunityVotes Pueblo 2025 Awards

IntelliTec College - Pueblo awarded in the Computer, Technical, and Trade Schools, Beauty and Hairdressing Schools, and College and Universities categories.

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliTec College is proud to announce IntelliTec College - Pueblo has been honored with three 2025 CommunityVotes Pueblo awards. IntelliTec College specializes in career training in the fields of automotive, information technology, beauty, healthcare, and HVAC technology, and has four campus locations: Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.IntelliTec College - Pueblo is honored to receive three CommunityVotes Pueblo 2025 awards! IntelliTec College - Pueblo was awarded the Platinum recognition in the Computer, Technical, and Trade Schools category and the Silver recognition in the College and Universities category. Most notably, IntelliTec College - Pueblo was recognized with the Gold award in the Beauty and Hairdressing Schools category Launched in 2014, the CommunityVotes Awards are a locally driven recognition platform that empowers community members - residents of a city, town, or association - to nominate and vote for the businesses, services, and professionals who positively impact their daily lives. CommunityVotes operates independently, giving voice to each community's residents to highlight their favorite local businesses and services. Its core mission is to let community members recognize and celebrate the outstanding entities that contribute to a better local life.Selection as a CommunityVotes award winner indicates the business or organization is considered by their community to provide superior quality and service over other competitors in the region. The CommunityVotes award announcements are widely anticipated, and locals refer back to them throughout the year when choosing which businesses to patronize.IntelliTec College is an ACCSC- accredited higher learning institution dedicated to providing technical career training in the fields of automotive, information technology, beauty, healthcare, and HVAC technology. IntelliTec College offers both certificate programs and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree programs, and has four campus locations: Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.To learn more about IntelliTec College in Pueblo, Colorado, call (719) 542-3181 or visit https://intellitec.edu/locations/pueblo-campus/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.